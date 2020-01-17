14 Effective Natural Remedies For Managing Tinnitus Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Tinnitus, also known as ringing in the ears is a condition characterized as a ringing, roaring, hissing or buzzing sound. A variety of underlying conditions can cause tinnitus, but one of the most common cause is prolonged exposure to loud sounds. It is estimated that around 90 per cent of people with tinnitus have noise-induced hearing loss.

Tinnitus involves the sensation of hearing sounds when there is no external sound present. It is a symptom that often causes distress and decreases the patients quality of life.

There is no cure for tinnitus, but there are certain remedies that can help manage tinnitus and improve a patient's quality of life.

Natural Remedies For Managing Tinnitus

1. Exercise If you are having stress, depression, anxiety, and lack of sleep then exercising regularly will help in the management of tinnitus. These exercises include visualisation exercise and meditation exercise. Exercising daily will allow your body to achieve greater well-being and help you cope with tinnitus [1]. Sit comfortably on the chair

Relax the muscles around the eyes

Allow your body to feel the sensation like touching the feet on the floor, arms resting on the chair, and breathing softly.

Pay attention to your breath and imagine yourself in another place. 2. Behavioural therapy Tinnitus is linked to a higher level of emotional stress. Cognitive behavioural therapy is a type of talk therapy that teaches people how to identify negative thoughts and reduce it and make you think positive. The goal is to help control tinnitus and improve their quality of life [2]. Consult a cognitive behavioural therapist. 3. Sleep If tinnitus is keeping you awake, then it is problematic because it worsens your symptoms. So, people with tinnitus should have better sleep. Sleep in a dark and cool bedroom.

If your bedroom is quiet use a fan.

Get 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

Develop a bedtime routine by going to bed and getting up at the same time. 4. Mindfulness meditation Mindfulness meditation can significantly reduce the severity of tinnitus according to a study. Practising mindfulness meditation can help patients respond in a better way to tinnitus [3]. In a quiet space, close your eyes and take a deep breath.

Relax your body and stay focused.

Drop your chin a little bit downwards.

Feel your breath and think of something positive.

Do it for 10 minutes. 5. Yoga Yoga has been shown to lower stress and anxiety in people with tinnitus according to a study. The results of the study showed that practising yoga exercises once a week for a period of three months improved tinnitus symptoms [4]. 6. Ginkgo biloba Ginkgo biloba is used in traditional Chinese medicine for treating several health problems. According to a study published in the Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment, ginkgo biloba has been proved effective in the treatment of tinnitus [5]. Take 120 mg of ginkgo biloba supplement daily. 7. Pineapple Pineapples contain an enzyme called bromelain, which is known to exhibit anti-inflammatory properties and can help treat inflammation caused by tinnitus [6]. Inflammation puts excess pressure on the delicate parts of the inner ear that may lead to inner tissue damage. Cut ¼ of a pineapple into small pieces.

Blend it with a glass of water.

Drink it daily. 8. Lavender essential oil Lavender essential oil possesses anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and analgesic properties that can help manage the symptoms of tinnitus such as reducing the swelling in the ear [7]. Add 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil on cotton balls and plug them in each of your ears.

Leave it overnight and continue doing this for 2 weeks. 9. Coconut oil Virgin coconut oil has anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic properties, which can help fight infection in your ears and can dilute the build-up of earwax that may aggravate the ringing of the ears [8]. Take 1 to 2 drops of coconut oil and warm it in a pan.

Slowly pour 1 to 2 drops of the warm oil into the affected ear and leave it.

Do this twice a day. 10. Ginger Ginger is a well-known spice known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve pain and inflammation associated with tinnitus [9]. Add ½ tsp of freshly grated ginger to a cup of hot water.

Boil it and allow it to steep for 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain the mixture and drink the warm tea.

Drink the tea thrice a day. 11. Castor oil Castor oil is a rich source of vitamin E, antioxidants, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can help lower pain and inflammation caused by tinnitus [10]. In a cotton ball, add 2 drops of castor oil.

Plug it into your ear.

Do this twice a day. 12. Green tea Green tea is rich in polyphenol antioxidants that have strong anti-inflammatory properties, which can help combat infections in your ear [11]. Steep a green tea bag in a cup of hot water for 5 to 7 minutes.

Add honey and drink it thrice daily. 13. Fenugreek seeds Fenugreek seeds possess anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties that can help bring relief from the pain and inflammation caused due to tinnitus [12]. Add 1 tsp of fenugreek seeds to a cup of water and boil it.

Simmer for few minutes and strain it.

Drink this water thrice a day. 14. Basil leaves Basil leaves contain strong antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help fight the infections in the ear. Basil also helps in alleviating stress and anxiety caused by tinnitus [13]. Blend 2 to 3 tbsp basil leaves.

Squeeze the juice out through a sieve.

Pour 2 drops of basil juice into the infected ear and let it dry naturally.

Do this twice a day.