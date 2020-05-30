Muscle Cramps: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment

Causes Of Muscle Cramps

• Exercise associated muscle cramp (EAMC) - It happens during or immediately after an exercise. Exercise associated muscle cramp occurs either due to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance or a transient peripheral neurological disorder. Excessive sweating due to strenuous exercise causes dehydration and loss of electrolytes (magnesium, calcium, potassium and sodium), which leads to muscle cramping [2].

On the other hand, repetitive muscle exercise can cause muscle fatigue which causes an increase in excitatory afferent activity within the muscle spindles and decreases inhibitory afferent activity within the Golgi tendon. All of this leads to altered neuromuscular activity.

• Diabetes - Muscle cramps in diabetic patients have been linked to the presence of neuropathy, with a hyper excitability of the peripheral nerve. Around 60 per cent of type 1 diabetic patients have less muscle cramps as compared to 80 per cent of type 2 diabetic patients. In type 2 diabetes, nephropathy causes muscle cramps [2].

• Nocturnal leg cramps - The exact cause of nocturnal leg cramps is unknown. However, it could be due to certain activities such as when a person stands a lot while working or performing high physical activities during the day. It could also be due to electrolyte imbalance, neurological disorders, hormonal and metabolic disorders or compressed nerve roots or arterial vessels [2].

In addition, consumption of diuretics, beta-blockers, and statins drugs could also be the cause of leg cramps at night. The cramps usually occur in the calf of the leg.

• Leg cramps in pregnant women - Muscle cramps are common in pregnant women and what exactly causes it is unknown. However, it could be due to many factors and these include alterations of neuromuscular function, weight gain, inadequate blood flow to the muscles, muscles of the lower limbs working more, or peripheral nerve compressions [2].

• Writer's cramp - It is a specific type of focal dystonia (involuntary muscle contraction causing repetitive or twisting movements) of the hands which can occur while doing any fine motor movements such as writing. It occurs in people aged between 30 to 50 years [2].

• Cramp-fasciculation syndrome(CFS) - It is a rare condition of the muscles which causes persistent muscle cramping and twitching [2].

• Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - Muscle cramp is a common symptom of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease of the nervous system that weakens the muscles and disables physical functionality. 95 per cent of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis have reported muscle cramps [2].

• Cirrhosis - About 88 per cent of cirrhosis patients experience muscle cramps [2].

• Anti-Myelin-Associated Glycoprotein Antibody (Anti-MAG) Neuropathy - It is a rare disease that causes muscle cramps in 60 per cent of the patients with this condition [2].

• End-stage kidney disease - Patients with chronic kidney failure who are undergoing dialysis can experience muscle cramps due to low magnesium levels in the body [3].

Try These Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Muscle Cramps