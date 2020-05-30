ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Muscle Cramps: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment

    By

    Muscle cramps are sudden involuntary contraction that occurs in one or more muscles. They can be often painful which may happen while exercising, resting or sleeping at night. Muscle cramps are common and usually are seen among the elderly and in young people after a vigorous workout [1].

    What Are Muscle Cramps? [2]

    A muscle cramp is characterised by a sudden, painful involuntary contraction of a single muscle, entire muscle group or selected muscle fibres. The muscles in the arms and legs are voluntary muscles, which means you can control their movement and they alternately contract and relax. The muscles in the neck, head and trunk work in the same way.

    When a muscle or muscle fibre involuntarily contracts, it can lead to muscle cramps. Muscle cramps can last from few minutes to a few seconds depending on the cause.

    9 Home Remedies To Treat Muscle Pain

    Array

    Causes Of Muscle Cramps

    Exercise associated muscle cramp (EAMC) - It happens during or immediately after an exercise. Exercise associated muscle cramp occurs either due to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance or a transient peripheral neurological disorder. Excessive sweating due to strenuous exercise causes dehydration and loss of electrolytes (magnesium, calcium, potassium and sodium), which leads to muscle cramping [2].

    On the other hand, repetitive muscle exercise can cause muscle fatigue which causes an increase in excitatory afferent activity within the muscle spindles and decreases inhibitory afferent activity within the Golgi tendon. All of this leads to altered neuromuscular activity.

    Diabetes - Muscle cramps in diabetic patients have been linked to the presence of neuropathy, with a hyper excitability of the peripheral nerve. Around 60 per cent of type 1 diabetic patients have less muscle cramps as compared to 80 per cent of type 2 diabetic patients. In type 2 diabetes, nephropathy causes muscle cramps [2].

    Nocturnal leg cramps - The exact cause of nocturnal leg cramps is unknown. However, it could be due to certain activities such as when a person stands a lot while working or performing high physical activities during the day. It could also be due to electrolyte imbalance, neurological disorders, hormonal and metabolic disorders or compressed nerve roots or arterial vessels [2].

    In addition, consumption of diuretics, beta-blockers, and statins drugs could also be the cause of leg cramps at night. The cramps usually occur in the calf of the leg.

    Leg cramps in pregnant women - Muscle cramps are common in pregnant women and what exactly causes it is unknown. However, it could be due to many factors and these include alterations of neuromuscular function, weight gain, inadequate blood flow to the muscles, muscles of the lower limbs working more, or peripheral nerve compressions [2].

    Writer's cramp - It is a specific type of focal dystonia (involuntary muscle contraction causing repetitive or twisting movements) of the hands which can occur while doing any fine motor movements such as writing. It occurs in people aged between 30 to 50 years [2].

    Cramp-fasciculation syndrome(CFS) - It is a rare condition of the muscles which causes persistent muscle cramping and twitching [2].

    Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - Muscle cramp is a common symptom of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease of the nervous system that weakens the muscles and disables physical functionality. 95 per cent of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis have reported muscle cramps [2].

    Cirrhosis - About 88 per cent of cirrhosis patients experience muscle cramps [2].

    Anti-Myelin-Associated Glycoprotein Antibody (Anti-MAG) Neuropathy - It is a rare disease that causes muscle cramps in 60 per cent of the patients with this condition [2].

    End-stage kidney disease - Patients with chronic kidney failure who are undergoing dialysis can experience muscle cramps due to low magnesium levels in the body [3].

    Try These Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Muscle Cramps

    Array

    Symptoms Of Muscle Cramps

    The most obvious symptom of muscle cramp is a sudden, sharp pain that usually develops in the leg muscles, particularly in the calf. You might feel or see a firm, tender lump of swollen muscle beneath the skin.

    Array

    Risk Factors Of Muscle Cramps

    • Age

    • Dehydration

    • Pregnancy

    • Medical Conditions

    Array

    When To See A Doctor

    Muscle cramps usually go away on their own and are rarely serious to seek medical care. However, you should consult a doctor if you experience severe discomfort, swollen leg, redness in the skin, muscle weakness and when they don't improve with self-care.

    10 Foods That Can Help Ease Muscle Cramps

    Array

    Diagnosis Of Muscle Cramps

    The doctor will perform a physical examination and ask questions about the onset of muscle cramps. The doctor may conduct an electromyography (EMG), a diagnostic procedure to check the health of the muscles and the nerve cells that control the motor neurons. Other tests such as MRI or CT scan can rule out any neurological lesions [4].

    Array

    Treatment Of Muscle Cramps

    Self-care measures can treat muscle cramps. In addition, your doctor can show some stretching exercises that can help relax the muscles [4]. And muscle relaxant medications may be prescribed by your doctor to ease muscle cramps if caused by an injury.

    Array

    Prevention Of Muscle Cramps

    • Do warm-up exercises before starting any exercise as it will help reduce the muscle strain.

    • Avoid exercising immediately after eating meals.

    • Reduce the intake of caffeinated beverages

    • Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

    • Eat calcium and potassium-rich foods.

    Common FAQs

    Q. How do you get rid of muscle cramps fast?

    A. Stretch and massage the cramped muscle and apply cold or warm water compress on the affected muscles.

    Q. What is the best vitamin for leg cramps?

    A. Increase the intake of magnesium to reduce the risk of muscle cramps.

    Q. What is the best natural muscle relaxer?

    A. Chamomile, cherry juice, magnesium, vitamin D, cayenne pepper and blueberry smoothies are some of the best natural muscle relaxers.

    Q. How can I stop my legs from cramping at night?

    A. Stretch your legs, drink plenty of water, change your sleeping position, avoid sleeping on a heavy bedding and wear the right footwear.

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue