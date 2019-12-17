Lysosomal Storage Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Lysosomal storage diseases are a group of 50 rare diseases that affect 1 in every 5,000 live births. These 50 rare diseases affect different parts of the body, including heart, skin, brain, skeleton, and central nervous system.

What Causes Lysosomal Storage Disease [1]

Lysosomal storage disease is an inherited disorder that occurs when there is a lack of specific enzymes that help break down fats and carbohydrates in the cells of the body. When there is an absence in these enzymes, the body is unable to break down the carbohydrates and fat, causing it to accumulate in the cell lysosomes where the enzymes are active. As a result, it disrupts the normal functioning of the body causing Lysosomal storage disease.

Some of the most common lysosomal storage disorders are Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, Hunter syndrome, Niemann-Pick disease, Tay-Sachs disease, and Glycogen storage disease II (Pompe disease) [2] .

Symptoms Of Lysosomal Storage Disease [3]

The symptoms vary depending on which enzyme is missing and these include the following:

Pain, numbness or burning sensation in the hands and feet

Body ache

Fever

Tiredness

Swelling in the ankles, lower legs and feet

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Difficulty in breathing

Red or purple skin sores

Dizziness

Ringing in the ears and hearing loss

Heart attack and stroke

Joint pain

Eye problems

Anaemia

Enlarged spleen and liver

Seizures

Muscle weakness

Difficulty in walking

Muscle spasms

Diagnosis Of Lysosomal Storage Disease [4]

It might be difficult to diagnose this disease, because the symptoms differ in each type of Lysosomal storage disease. However, the doctor can do certain diagnostic tests, such as blood tests, MRI, and biopsy.

Treatment Of Lysosomal Storage Disease

There is no cure for this disease, however, some treatment options are available and these include the following:

Enzyme replacement therapy - It involves intravenous infusions (IV) that replaces the missing enzyme through a vein [5] .

It involves intravenous infusions (IV) that replaces the missing enzyme through a vein . Stem cell transplant - This treatment method is used to treat patients with lysosomal storage disease by providing a population of cells with the capacity to produce the missing enzymes [6] .

