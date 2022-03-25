Just In
Hybrid COVID Variant Reported In India: Know The Symptoms Here
First time in India, scientists confirmed the existence of a new COVID-19 variant that combines mutations from both omicron and delta variants. It was earlier reported in the US and Europe.
As many as 568 cases are under evaluation by the COVID Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) and GSAID. According to Telangana Today, Karnataka continues to lead the way with 221 cases, followed by 90 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 32 in West Bengal 25 in Telangana and 20 in New Delhi [1].
The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that recombinants (exhibiting genetic recombination) are inevitable, with both Omicron and Delta spreading at a rapid rate.
Hybrid COVID Variant AKA Deltacron: Everything You Need To Know
What is the Delta+Omicron Recombinant variant?
Experts discovered a hybrid Coronavirus that combines the Delta and Omicron variants genes. According to Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France, the study's lead author, "During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, more than one variant has co-circulated during the same period of time in the same geographic area, which created opportunities for recombination" [2].
What are the symptoms of the Delta+Omicron Recombinant variant?
The Omicron, Delta recombinant virus symptoms remain the same as they have been for most of the pandemic, but scientists are still monitoring the situation. There are several common Delta+Omicron Recombinant variant symptoms, according to the NHS [3]:
- High temperature: You feel hot when you touch your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature).
- New, continuous cough: Coughing for more than an hour or coughing three or more times in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it might be worse than usual).
- Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste (anosmia): If you have noticed that you cannot smell or taste anything, or if something smells or tastes different from what it normally does, then this is what you mean.
- Sore throat: In addition to a sore throat, Deltacron can cause flu-like symptoms. A person infected with this hybrid COVID variant may suffer from a sore throat for a long time. This may also cause scratchy throats and difficulty swallowing.
- Unexplained fatigue: COVID infection makes your body tired when you experience extreme fatigue. Infection with hybrid COVID variants is characterized by fatigue and a sudden drop in energy levels.
- Headaches: A constant headache can also be a symptom. The person with the Deltacron variant of COVID-19 will experience a strong and acute headache for longer than usual.
How was the Delta+Omicron Recombinant variant detected?
In mid-February, scientists at the Institut Pasteur uploaded a genetic sequence of the coronavirus that looked very different from previous sequences. This was the beginning of Deltacron's story. The virus sample had the same genetic sequence as delta, which was prevalent until late last year. Still, the part of the sequence encodes the virus's spike protein - a crucial part of its external structure, which enables it to enter cells - came from omicron [4].
In March, three more hybrid genetic sequences were reported in the US. There are now more than 60 reports logged across France, the Netherlands, Denmark, the United States and the United Kingdom [5].
