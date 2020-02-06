8 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Heartburn Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Some people often experience heartburn caused by spicy, acidic or fatty foods. Heartburn is characterized by a burning sensation in the chest and throat and this causes discomfort. We will discuss some of the natural remedies that will help relieve you from discomfort caused by heartburn.

Heartburn, also called acid reflux happens when the stomach acid goes back into the oesophagus, a tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach. This causes a painful, burning sensation in the chest and throat.

The symptoms of heartburn include acidic taste at the back of the mouth, coughing, a burning sensation in the throat and chest and inflammation in the sinuses to name a few.

Heartburn can be treated with medications, however, certain natural remedies can help provide instant relief.

Home Remedies For Heartburn

1. Chamomile Chamomile has been traditionally used for a number of gastrointestinal conditions, which include digestive disorders, gastrointestinal irritation, gas and upset stomach. It can help lower gastric acidity by soothing the stomach and relaxing the muscles [1]. Boil a cup of water.

Steep a chamomile tea bag into it for 10 minutes.

Take out the bag and drink the tea. 2. Baking soda Baking soda can provide temporary relief from acid reflux because it has an alkaline pH, which helps to counteract the acidity in your stomach. Baking soda does a similar job of an antacid [2]. In a glass of water, dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda and drink it slowly. Note: Consult your physician before consuming baking soda as it can hinder the absorption of many medications. Baking soda is recommended for acute periods of acid reflux lasting for less than two weeks. 3. Licorice root Licorice root has been used as a traditional remedy to treat heartburn. It is known to increase the mucous lining in the oesophagus, which may protect the oesophagus from damage caused by stomach acid. In a saucepan, boil a licorice root for 15 minutes.

Take out the root and pour the water in a cup. Drink it. 4. Aloe vera juice Aloe vera juice extracted from the aloe vera plant has a soothing effect on the stomach and can lower the symptoms of acid reflux. A study showed that aloe vera is a safe and effective treatment for lowering the symptoms of GERD (gastro-oesophageal reflux disease), which occurs when you have constant acid reflux [3]. Extract 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel and put in the blender.

Pour 1 glass of water, blend and drink it. 5. Bananas Bananas are a low-acidic fruit that can help people with acid reflux. Upon consumption, it coats the oesophageal lining and helps in relieving discomfort in the stomach. 6. Chewing gum To reduce the occurrence of acid reflux after a meal and to lower the frequency of acid reflux symptoms chew a gum. It can aid in reducing acid reflux by stimulating saliva and swallowing it, thus improving the burning sensation in the chest [4]. Chew a gum for half an hour after meals. 7. Honey Honey is known to have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. According to a study, honey being a viscous liquid can bring relief from heartburn. In addition, honey is also helpful in preventing GERD [5]. Consume 5 ml of honey. 8. Marshmallow root Marshmallow root contains mucilage, a thick gluey like substance that coats the lining of the oesophagus, which may lower the burning sensation caused by acid reflux. Prepare marshmallow rot tea by adding 5 teaspoons of dried marshmallow root into a glass of water.

Allow it to soak for an hour, strain and consume. Other Tips To Help Treat Acid Reflux Loosen your clothing because tight clothing can make you feel uneasy.

Try standing up whenever you have heartburn. It will help stop the stomach acid from rising back to the oesophagus.

Try raising your upper body on the bed.

Avoid fatty and spicy foods.

Avoid lying down after your meals.

Keep a time gap of three hours between your dinner and bedtime.

Limit the intake of alcohol and quit smoking. Common FAQs Does milk help in relieving heartburn? Drinking milk can temporarily reduce stomach acid, however, the fat present in milk can trigger the production of more acid in the stomach. Instead, try consuming fat-free skimmed cold milk to relieve heartburn. Can you drink water to reduce heartburn? Drinking water can help treat heartburn by increasing the stomach pH level, diluting the acid and clearing the oesophagus, thereby bringing instant relief. Can yoghurt help lower heartburn? Yoghurt, when consumed has a soothing effect on the stomach that can help ease heartburn. It contains probiotics, which help in feeding the good bacteria in the gut, which in turn, keeps your digestive tract healthy. Should you drink caffeinated drinks to relieve heartburn? Caffeinated drinks such as tea and coffee should be avoided completely as it may further increase the production of stomach acid, causing discomfort in the stomach.