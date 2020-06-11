Heat Cramps: Is It A Serious Condition? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments And Prevention

Causes Of Heat Cramps

The main cause of heat cramps is the loss of electrolyte from the body due to excessive sweating. Sweating is a normal body process that occurs to everyone, but when a person does excessive physical activity or work, the secretion of sweat gets higher. This results in the excessive loss of electrolytes (electrolyte imbalance) leading to multiple health problems. [1]

Minerals like sodium, calcium, magnesium, potassium, chloride and phosphate are the electrolytes of the body. Sweating makes these electrolytes (especially sodium) come out of the body causing dehydration.

Some studies suggest that heat cramps are neuromuscular. When a person stretches his/her body for a longer time (during exercise or any physical activity) in hot environment, the muscles get stressed and lose their ability to contract more and cause heat cramps. [2]

