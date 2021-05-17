Dexamethasone Vs Methylprednisolone In COVID-19 Treatment: Which Drug Is Better?

Dexamethasone What Is Dexamethasone? Dexamethasone is a steroid that belongs to the corticosteroid class (especially glucocorticoid) with potent anti-inflammatory properties. It is a synthetic member of the class of glucocorticoids. Dexamethasone is used to treat various conditions such as endocrine, collagen, rheumatic, allergic, dermatologic, gastrointestinal, ophthalmic, respiratory, neoplastic, hematologic and edematous. [1] All You Need To Know About Sputnik V, A New COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In India Dexamethasone And COVID-19 According to a study by Oxford University, dexamethasone can reduce the death rate by around one-third in hospitalised COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications. The clinical trial was started in March 2020 on over 11500 patients from around 175 NHS hospitals in the UK. A total of 2104 patients received the drug at a dose of 6 mg a day for ten days, either intravenously or by mouth. Around 4321 patients received usual care alone. When the results were compared between the patients who received dexamethasone and those who were just given usual care, it was found that the 28-day mortality rate was highest in the latter compared to the prior. What Is Havana Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments The mortality rate was higher by 41 per cent in those who required ventilation, 25 per cent in those who required oxygen while 13 per cent in those who did not require any respiratory intervention. Dexamethasone can reduce the death rate in ventilated patients by one-third and in patients receiving oxygen only by one-fifth. No benefit was seen in patients who do not require respiratory support. [2] Therefore, the results show that dexamethasone can prevent one death among 8 ventilated patients or 25 oxygen-requiring patients.

Methylprednisolone What Is Methylprednisolone? Methylprednisolone is another medication that belongs to the systemic corticosteroid class. The drug is used clinically for many anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive activities. Methylprednisolone has a great utility in pulmonology, dermatology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, neurology, nephrology and haematology. It also has minimal mineralocorticoid activities like dexamethasone. [3] Methylprednisolone And COVID-19 A study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases in September 2020 has shown that prolonged administration of a low dose of methylprednisolone in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia can help decrease the need for ICU admission and mortality. [4] In a study, 16 per cent of hospitalised COVID-19 patients have developed acute respiratory failure, which leads to ICU admission and weeks of mechanical ventilation support. Methylprednisolone provides an alternative method that can largely decrease the dependence on ventilators and thus, promote the resolution of severe respiratory problems and decrease the mortality rate due to COVID-19 infection. The study was carried out on 173 severe COVID-19 patients with pneumonia admitted to one out of 14 respiratory high-dependency units (RHDUs) in Italy between 27 February and 24 April 2020. Methylprednisolone was given to 83 patients at a dose of 80 mg intravenously while 90 patients were left untreated. As per the results, patients who were given methylprednisolone had a 28-day lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who were not given the drug. A reduction of 71 per cent in the risk of death was observed while 7.5 days median reduction in patients transferred to the ICU.