COVID-19 And Pulmonary Fibrosis: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments

According to a news report, patients cured of COVID-19 at Mumbai's KEM hospital have reported a serious lung condition called pulmonary fibrosis, after being discharged a month earlier. The hospital committee has reported around 22 such cases. The report also mentions that none of the patients has a history of lung injury and was also not facing any breathing problems at the time of discharge.

COVID-19 is a viral disease that mainly impacts the lungs. However, it is still unclear how those patients got pulmonary fibrosis, even when they recovered from the condition. The only common thing among them were all had pneumonia at the time of their treatment for COVID-19.

In this article, we will discuss pulmonary fibrosis, its causes, symptoms, treatments and other details. Take a look.

