DENV-2, A Deadly Dengue Variant: Symptoms, Risks And Treatment

The number of dengue cases in the country has increased in recent years. For instance, Delhi reported over 300 new dengue infections in the first five days of October, following 693 cases in September.

In addition, over 950 dengue cases have been recorded within the city in the past 60 days. While the Delhi government is requesting hospitals to reserve 10-15 per cent of their beds for vector-borne diseases, the Mumbai civic body is spreading public awareness. Dengue cases have increased dramatically in Bihar [1].

What Is DENV-2? All You Need To Know

The DENV-2 variant of the dengue virus, which is more lethal and can cause severe symptoms of dengue, has been rapidly spreading throughout India for the past few months.

DENV-2 has been declared a public health emergency by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) [2].

What are the symptoms of DENV-2?

Symptoms associated with the DENV-2 dengue virus can be recognized by the early onset of severe symptoms. If not treated on time, complications such as dengue shock syndrome (DSS) and dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) may occur [3].

Among the symptoms of the DENV-2 strain are high fever, vomiting, and joint pain. Patients may develop complications such as haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome if these symptoms are not addressed properly or complications arise.

Patients previously infected with one serotype (groups of microorganisms, such as bacteria or viruses, that share distinct surface characteristics) may also become infected with another serotype, which may increase complications.

"There are many cases of high-grade fever associated with dengue reported in many cities, and it is found that a newer variant of dengue, DENV-2 is the main culprit. There are multiple variants like DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. But it's DENV-2, which is considered very virulent and can cause severe symptoms," said experts [3].

Is DENV-2 dangerous?

In comparison with other dengue virus types, DENV-2 is of concern, and if people fail to seek timely intervention, the severity of the disease increases. In addition to causing fever and joint pain, DENV-2 can facilitate viral entry and promote infamous dengue-shock syndrome or even dengue-haemorrhagic fever among many individuals [5].

According to reports, there is a greater tendency for DENV-2 to cause dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome than the other three serotypes. However, compared to secondary infections with the other three serotypes, secondary DENV-2 infection following the initial heterotypic infection is more likely to result in DHF and DSS.

Experts believe that early treatment can help people who have contracted this deadly variant of dengue recover quickly. However, do not ignore any symptoms, as neglecting them can result in serious health consequences, organ failure, and even death [6].

How is DENV-2 treated?

Dengue fever has no specific treatment, but patients should rest, stay hydrated, and seek medical advice when required. Symptoms of muscle aches and pains, and fever can be controlled with supportive care, such as painkillers and antibiotics [7].

Immediate medical assistance should be sought to prevent complications and bring a fever under control, especially for people with suppressed immunity.

It is important to follow mosquito prevention steps.

