Dengue Menace In India: What To Do To Manage Mild Symptoms At Home
According to recent reports, dengue cases in the country have increased in recent years. For example, Delhi has reported over 300 new dengue infections over the first five days of October, with 693 cases reported in September alone. In addition, the city has recorded over 950 dengue cases within the past 45 days.
While the Delhi government is requesting hospitals to reserve 10-15 per cent of their beds for vector-borne diseases, the Mumbai civic body is spreading public awareness. Meanwhile, dengue cases have risen dramatically in Bihar, particularly in Patna.
There have been 3,965 dengue cases in Bihar in 2022, out of which 78 per cent are from Patna. That is more than 3.5 times as many as Bihar registered in 2020 and 2021 [1].
"We may see a high number of cases till November as Aedes mosquitoes -- responsible for Dengue -- have an average life cycle of 4-6 weeks," Dr Binay Kumar Sharma, additional director-cum-state programme officer, National Vector Born Disease Control Program, told India Today [2].
What To Do To Manage Mild Dengue Symptoms
Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the dengue virus (DENV) and spread by the Aedes mosquitoes. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 400 million people are infected with dengue every year globally.
When a person is bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus, it usually takes 4-6 days for the symptoms to appear. The usual symptoms of dengue are high fever, persistent headaches, and pain behind the eyes and muscle and joint pain [3].
There are a number of mild symptoms associated with dengue, including [4]:
- High fever
- Aches and pains in the body
- A headache
- Pain in the abdomen
- Excessive fatigue
- A feeling of nausea
And according to experts, here is how you can manage mild dengue symptoms:
- Taking 15 mg of paracetamol per kilogram of body weight may help reduce the symptoms of the disease. The patient should take the medication about 2-3 times a day [5]. It is best to go to a doctor before you start the paracetamol course.
- Drink plenty of fluids, such as fresh juices, coconut water, and oral rehydration solution (ORS) to replace electrolytes, prevent dehydration, and eat well [6].
- Get plenty of rest and refrain from physical activities.
- As fever is an early symptom of dengue fever, it is recommended to have a blood test performed if it persists during the current season [7].
It is possible for the disease to get worse if left untreated, and you might need hospitalization for proper treatment.
On A Final Note...
According to experts, if treated well, dengue fever can resolve in a few days. It is recommended that people take Paracetamol tablets according to their weight. Remember that taking anything else without consulting a physician can prove harmful.
It is generally believed that antibiotics are beneficial for the human body; however, taking one during dengue may lead to a further reduction in the number of platelets and deterioration of your condition. So, make sure you talk to your doctor before popping any pills.
