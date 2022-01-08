COVID-19 Vaccination: How To Register For 'Precaution' Dose - Online Appointments Begin January 8 Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

From 10 January, India will begin administering the 'precaution dose' of the COVID vaccine to frontline workers and seniors with comorbidities. However, India's Omicron cases are also on the rise when the world is experiencing the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, states are taking restrictive measures.

A booster dose for strengthening immunity against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 has already been introduced in the world. Several countries have adopted this strategy. India, however, does not refer to it as a booster dose [1].

As of now, there is no exact definition of the term' precaution dose'. Nevertheless, according to the recommendations given by the technical team on COVID vaccination, the third dose of the COVID vaccination should be a vaccine based on a different platform than the first two.

Online Appointment For 'Precaution Dose' Starts From Saturday

Here is everything you need to know about the 'precaution' dose registration [2].

From Saturday evening (8 January), those eligible to receive the 'precaution dose' of Covid vaccines may schedule appointments online.

For those eligible for the precautionary or third dose of the Covid vaccine, there is no need to register again.

A person who has taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may directly schedule an appointment or walk into any Covid Vaccination Centre.

The government has already stated that the 'precaution dose' will be the same as both the first and second doses. Those who received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, and those who received Covishield will receive Covishield.

How To Register For 'Precaution' Dose?

The precaution dose will be available to senior citizens 60 or older with comorbidities through their Co-WIN account.

Beneficiaries may register in advance, on-site, or through the Co-WIN Facilitated Cohort Registration procedure.

An individual's eligibility will be determined by the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

Aadhaar or a government identification card will be used to verify identities.

As soon as the precautionary dose is due, the Co-WIN system will send an SMS to remind such recipients to take it.

Registration and appointment services are available both online and on-site.

Vaccinations will be recorded in real-time through the Co-WIN Vaccinator Module on the same day.

The government has projected that nearly three crore health care workers and frontline workers will be eligible to receive the booster dose of the Covid vaccine in January. Furthermore, 2.75 crore people in the 60+ age group are projected to have co-morbid conditions across the country [3].

Who Is Eligible For Precaution Dose?

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those with illnesses eligible for the precaution dose will register on the CoWIN website once nine months have elapsed since their second vaccination [4]. Health ministry sources stated that, in contrast to what most advanced countries do, the crucial third dose would not be mixed with any other vaccines due to the rapid spread of Omicron in the country.

On A Final Note...

Over 148 crore vaccine doses have been administered successfully under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and 66 per cent is fully vaccinated. In addition, more than 17 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have received the first dose within three days of initiation of vaccination for this age group.