COVID-19 Immunity May Disappear Within 3 Months Of Recovery, Study

Antibody Level Drops In COVID-19 Patients, Immune System May 'Forget' The Virus

An antibody is a large protein produced mainly by plasma cells that are used by the immune system to neutralise disease-causing pathogens [2]. According to studies, SARS-CoV-2 particles have proteins called spikes, which latch on to the human cells and attacks the body, and potent antibodies that recognise and bind to the spike protein can help block the virus from infecting human cells [3].

Previous studies have pointed out that potent antibodies have been found in people recovered from Covid-19 [4]. Although most recovered people had low levels of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in their blood, potent infection-blocking antibodies were identified, which was said to help with providing guidance for developing vaccines and antibodies as treatments for Covid-19 [5].

Usually, when a person gets infected by any virus, the body generates antibodies against the pathogen. This allows the immune system to document the pathogen and the next time the person is exposed to the same pathogen, the immune system will quickly eliminate it [6].

Since Covid-19 is a new disease, experts are not fully aware of how the human immune system reacts to it or if those who already got the infection once are safe from being re-infected.

However, now with the new study stating that the antibodies in a recovered person can drop within months, it raises a lot of questions about the efficiency of vaccines and the possible control and management of the coronavirus pandemic.