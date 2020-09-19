World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD): What Is Bone Marrow Transplant? Importance And Side Effects

The Importance Of Bone Marrow Transplant

India has the third-highest number of haematological cancer [including Hodgkin's Lymphoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (blood cell tumours), various types of leukaemia (blood cancers) and multiple myeloma (cancer of plasma cells)] patients in the world after the US and China [4]. And, bone marrow transplants, sometimes, are the only life-saving interventions for people suffering from such conditions [5].

However, with the term 'bone marrow donation,' people often conjure images of doctors drilling into their spine and excruciating pain, whereas bone marrow donation is a simple, safe and relatively painless process.

There are many factors that determine the need for a bone marrow transplant, such as [6];

• the type of cancer,

• stage of cancer,

• how aggressive the cancer is,

• whether it has responded to any prior treatments,

• and age and general physical condition of the patient.

Likewise, after receiving a bone marrow transplant, you may find it difficult to eat food on a regular basis. However, it is highly important that you not lose the relationship with food simply because it is highly critical that you eat regularly to keep your body healthy and functioning [7].

Choose to eat food with high amounts of calories because, as you may not be able to eat food that often, eating calories will help maintain a healthy balance and provide you with energy [8].

Eat food that can be easily chewed. You can also add gravy or sauce to ease the digestion process. Once after eating, sit straight for at least 15 minutes so that there is no chance of indigestion.