Bad Breath: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention

Causes Of Bad Breath

The most common cause of bad breath is the accumulation of food particles and the formation of bacterial plaque on the teeth and tongue due to poor dental hygiene and gum diseases.

• Food - Eating strong-smelling foods such as garlic, onions, some cheeses, spicy foods and spices can cause bad breath. This is because after the food is digested, they enter the bloodstream and travel to the lungs. This produces an unpleasant odour that affects your breath and may last for several hours. Also, drinking acidic beverages such as coffee can leave a lingering smell in your mouth.

• Poor oral hygiene - The accumulation of food particles in your teeth and the build-up of plaque in the teeth and tongue cause bad mouth odour. Brushing or flossing your teeth after eating food can help remove the food debris and prevent the plaque build-up in your mouth, thus preventing tooth decay and gum diseases.

• Dry mouth - The saliva helps to cleanse your mouth and keep it moistened. When the body doesn't produce enough saliva, your breath starts smelling bad. Dry mouth can occur as a result of sleeping with the mouth open, salivary gland problems or taking certain medications.

• Tobacco products - Smoking and chewing tobacco can also cause bad breath.

• Alcohol - Drinking alcohol may produce a distinct oral odour that can last for a few hours.

• Respiratory tract infections - It can cause bad mouth odour due to nasal or sinus secretions passing into the oropharynx.

• Foreign bodies - The presence of foreign bodies in the nose can cause an unpleasant odour.

• Medications - Certain medications can reduce the saliva in your mouth and cause a bad odour. For example - antidepressants, diuretic, antihypertensive and antipsychotic drugs.

• Dentures or braces - Unclean braces can also lead to bad breath.

• Diseases - Bad mouth odour can also be a sign of some underlying diseases such as diabetes, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), oral cancer, kidney failure and liver failure [3], [4].

