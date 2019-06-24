10 Natural Remedies To Treat Jaundice Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Your liver is an important organ of the body. It works by removing toxins and damaged blood cells out of the body and aids the body in processing the nutrients from food and turn them into energy.

The liver secretes an orange-yellow pigment, known as bilirubin that remains in the blood. When the liver is inflamed, it becomes difficult for the liver to manage the production of bilirubin and thus an excess of it can leak into the surrounding tissues leading to jaundice.

The symptoms of jaundice include dark urine, yellow-coloured skin and eyes, bleeding, fever, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, swelling, weight loss, fever, etc.

Natural Remedies To Treat Jaundice

1. Sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice has essential antioxidants and important nutrients which are considered helpful in treating jaundice [1] . Drinking sugarcane juice will aid in restoring the functioning of your liver and can keep bilirubin levels in check.

Drink 1-2 glasses of sugarcane juice every day.

2. Garlic

The high antioxidant content in garlic helps in liver detoxification, which further aids in speeding up the recovery process from jaundice [2] .

Add 3-4 cloves of minced garlic to your daily diet.

3. Citrus fruits' juice

Citrus fruits' juice like grapefruit juice and orange juice help in the proper functioning of the liver and lower bilirubin levels [3] .

Drink a glass of either grapefruit juice or orange juice daily.

4. Rosemary essential oil

Rosemary essential oil has antioxidant properties and a hepatoprotective effect on the liver [4] .

Mix 12 drops of rosemary essential oil with 30 ml of coconut oil and apply this mixture on your abdomen near the liver area.

Massage it gently and leave it on.

5. Sunlight

According to a study, sunlight is almost 6.5 times more effective in treating neonatal jaundice, as it aids in the isomerization of bilirubin molecules [5] .

6. Vitamin D

According to a study published in the Journal of the Chinese Medical Association, infants with jaundice have low levels of vitamin D. So, it is necessary to include foods rich in vitamin D into the diet to prevent and treat jaundice [6] . Vitamin D rich foods are eggs, fish, cheese, milk, mushrooms, etc.

7. Barley water

Barley has medicinal properties which are very much effective in treating jaundice, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research [7] .

Add 1 teaspoon of roasted barley seed powder to a glass of water.

Drink this mixture on a daily basis.

8. Holy basil

The anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective properties of holy basil can help in treating jaundice [8] .

Either chew holy basil leaves or drink holy basil tea daily.

9. Indian gooseberry (Amla)

Various parts of the amla plant are used for medicinal purposes. The amla fruit has been used in Ayurveda for the treatment of jaundice, diarrhoea, and inflammation [9] .

Boil 2 -3 amlas in a pan of water.

Mix the amla pulp along with the water.

Once it cools down, add few drops of honey and have it.

10. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, a compound that contains antioxidant and antigenotoxic effects. According to a study, tomatoes could help in the treatment of jaundice [10] .

Boil 2-3 tomatoes in a pan of water.

Strain the mixture and remove the tomato skin.

Mix the boiled tomatoes with the water.

Drink this juice daily.

Tips To Prevent Jaundice

Stop drinking alcohol

Maintain a healthy weight

Maintain proper hygiene

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables

Drink plenty of water

View Article References [1] Singh, A., Lal, U. R., Mukhtar, H. M., Singh, P. S., Shah, G., & Dhawan, R. K. (2015). Phytochemical profile of sugarcane and its potential health aspects.Pharmacognosy reviews,9(17), 45. [2] Chung, L. Y. (2006). The antioxidant properties of garlic compounds: allyl cysteine, alliin, allicin, and allyl disulfide.Journal of medicinal food,9(2), 205-213. [3] Rašković, A., Milanović, I., Pavlović, N., Ćebović, T., Vukmirović, S., & Mikov, M. (2014). Antioxidant activity of rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis L.) essential oil and its hepatoprotective potential.BMC complementary and alternative medicine,14(1), 225. [4] Rašković, A., Milanović, I., Pavlović, N., Ćebović, T., Vukmirović, S., & Mikov, M. (2014). Antioxidant activity of rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis L.) essential oil and its hepatoprotective potential.BMC complementary and alternative medicine,14(1), 225. [5] Salih, F. M. (2001). Can sunlight replace phototherapy units in the treatment of neonatal jaundice? An in vitro study.Photodermatology, photoimmunology & photomedicine,17(6), 272-277. [6] Aletayeb, S. M. H., Dehdashtiyan, M., Aminzadeh, M., Malekyan, A., & Jafrasteh, S. (2016). Comparison between maternal and neonatal serum vitamin D levels in term jaundiced and nonjaundiced cases.Journal of the Chinese Medical Association,79(11), 614-617. [7] Panahandeh, G., Khoshdel, A., Sedehi, M., & Aliakbari, A. (2017). Phytotherapy withHordeum Vulgare: A Randomized Controlled Trial on Infants with Jaundice.Journal of clinical and diagnostic research : JCDR,11(3), SC16–SC19. [8] Lahon, K., & Das, S. (2011). Hepatoprotective activity of Ocimum sanctum alcoholic leaf extract against paracetamol-induced liver damage in Albino rats.Pharmacognosy research,3(1), 13. [9] Mirunalini, S., & Krishnaveni, M. (2010). Therapeutic potential of Phyllanthus emblica (amla): the ayurvedic wonder.Journal of basic and clinical physiology and pharmacology,21(1), 93-105. [10] Aydın, S., Tokaç, M., Taner, G., Arıkök, A. T., Dündar, H. Z., Özkardeş, A. B., ... & Başaran, N. (2013). Antioxidant and antigenotoxic effects of lycopene in obstructive jaundice.journal of surgical research,182(2), 285-295.