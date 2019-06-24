ENGLISH

    10 Natural Remedies To Treat Jaundice

    By

    Your liver is an important organ of the body. It works by removing toxins and damaged blood cells out of the body and aids the body in processing the nutrients from food and turn them into energy.

    The liver secretes an orange-yellow pigment, known as bilirubin that remains in the blood. When the liver is inflamed, it becomes difficult for the liver to manage the production of bilirubin and thus an excess of it can leak into the surrounding tissues leading to jaundice.

    The symptoms of jaundice include dark urine, yellow-coloured skin and eyes, bleeding, fever, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, swelling, weight loss, fever, etc.

    Natural Remedies To Treat Jaundice

    1. Sugarcane juice

    Sugarcane juice has essential antioxidants and important nutrients which are considered helpful in treating jaundice [1] . Drinking sugarcane juice will aid in restoring the functioning of your liver and can keep bilirubin levels in check.

    • Drink 1-2 glasses of sugarcane juice every day.

    2. Garlic

    The high antioxidant content in garlic helps in liver detoxification, which further aids in speeding up the recovery process from jaundice [2] .

    • Add 3-4 cloves of minced garlic to your daily diet.

    3. Citrus fruits' juice

    Citrus fruits' juice like grapefruit juice and orange juice help in the proper functioning of the liver and lower bilirubin levels [3] .

    • Drink a glass of either grapefruit juice or orange juice daily.
    4. Rosemary essential oil

    Rosemary essential oil has antioxidant properties and a hepatoprotective effect on the liver [4] .

    Mix 12 drops of rosemary essential oil with 30 ml of coconut oil and apply this mixture on your abdomen near the liver area.

    • Massage it gently and leave it on.

    5. Sunlight

    According to a study, sunlight is almost 6.5 times more effective in treating neonatal jaundice, as it aids in the isomerization of bilirubin molecules [5] .

    6. Vitamin D

    According to a study published in the Journal of the Chinese Medical Association, infants with jaundice have low levels of vitamin D. So, it is necessary to include foods rich in vitamin D into the diet to prevent and treat jaundice [6] . Vitamin D rich foods are eggs, fish, cheese, milk, mushrooms, etc.

    7. Barley water

    Barley has medicinal properties which are very much effective in treating jaundice, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research [7] .

    • Add 1 teaspoon of roasted barley seed powder to a glass of water.
    • Drink this mixture on a daily basis.

    8. Holy basil

    The anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective properties of holy basil can help in treating jaundice [8] .

    • Either chew holy basil leaves or drink holy basil tea daily.

    9. Indian gooseberry (Amla)

    Various parts of the amla plant are used for medicinal purposes. The amla fruit has been used in Ayurveda for the treatment of jaundice, diarrhoea, and inflammation [9] .

    • Boil 2 -3 amlas in a pan of water.
    • Mix the amla pulp along with the water.
    • Once it cools down, add few drops of honey and have it.
    10. Tomatoes

    Tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, a compound that contains antioxidant and antigenotoxic effects. According to a study, tomatoes could help in the treatment of jaundice [10] .

    • Boil 2-3 tomatoes in a pan of water.
    • Strain the mixture and remove the tomato skin.
    • Mix the boiled tomatoes with the water.
    • Drink this juice daily.

    Tips To Prevent Jaundice

    • Stop drinking alcohol
    • Maintain a healthy weight
    • Maintain proper hygiene
    • Eat fresh fruits and vegetables
    • Drink plenty of water
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
