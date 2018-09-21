World Alzheimer's Day 2018: How To Improve Your Cognitive Health?

Today is World Alzheimer's Day 2018 and we are going to write about how to improve your cognitive health and fight brain-ageing.

There are a number of strategies and ways that can help you improve your memory naturally and protect against memory loss when you start ageing. To keep your mind sharp as you grow older and to reduce age-related conditions like Alzheimer's, it is necessary to stick to a health plan. Let's first see what is Alzheimer's disease and how it affects you.

What Is Alzheimer's Disease?

It is a progressive brain disorder that slowly degrades memory, thinking skills and other important mental functions and eventually one loses the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

In India, Alzheimer's disease has affected around 1.6 Million and the number is set to triple by 2050.

How You Can Improve Your Cognitive Health?