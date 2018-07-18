Keystone Virus: Know About The Deadly New Virus Affecting Humans

As humans most of us would definitely feel that we are a superior species, as we are the most developed and intelligent beings among all animals, right?

While it is true that humans are the most superior of all animals, there are some organisms which could be stronger than us, even though they may not be as intelligent.

For example, even though a snake's brain is not as well developed as ours, one bite from a venomous snake can take a person's life away within minutes!

Similarly, microbes like bacteria and viruses, which are so tiny that they cannot even be seen by the human eye can be life threatening, when they get inside our body!

In fact, one of the deadliest diseases in the world, which has no cure - AIDS, is a disease caused by a minute virus!

So, these facts of life make us realise how powerless humans can be in comparison with certain disease-causing species.

Most of us would have already heard of diseases like dengue, malaria, Zika, etc., which are caused by viruses and have the ability to take a person's life.

Usually, deadly viral diseases are spread through carrier agents such as mosquitoes, other infected people, contaminated air, water and food, etc.

There are so many of these deadly viruses which are cropping up lately, in some parts of the world, that it is hard to keep track of them.

Many of these diseases have no specific drugs or treatments, which makes the possibility of death even more!

In fact, in developing countries like India, Africa, etc., the instances of these viral diseases are more prominent, due to the density of the population and hygiene issues.

Recently, scientists have found yet another virus spread by mosquitoes known as the Keystone virus. Learn all about it, below.

Origination Of The Keystone Virus

The Keystone virus was first detected in animals in the year 1964, in the Texas region of United States. Back then, experts who examined these animals thought that this virus only affected animals and not humans.

However, recently, in 2016, a teenager from Florida in the United States was taken to a hospital when he was with fever and body rash.

He was first tested for the Zika virus, as Zika was prevalent in that region during the same time; when the boy was tested negative for Zika, doctors found out that he was affected by the Keystone virus.

This is when it became clear that the Keystone virus can also affect human beings.

How Is The Keystone Virus Spread?

Just like dengue, malaria, Zika, etc., the Keystone virus is also spread by mosquito bite, or it is a mosquito-borne disease.

A female mosquito usually carries the Keystone virus and transfers the virus into the blood stream of a human, through a bite.

The virus then multiples in the human blood stream and starts to affect the person.

The Keystone virus is said to be most prevalent in some parts of the United States, Africa and India, although most cases have been detected in the US.

Symptoms Of The Keystone Virus

The symptoms of the keystone virus are very similar to the regular viral flu, which include fever, headache, cold, etc., so it may become difficult to detect the presence of this disease until tests are done.

However, some of the specific symptoms include rashes on the body, persistent fever and in the later stages the virus can affect the brain cells and infect the brain, causing a condition known as encephalitis and can even cause death.

Treatment For The Keystone Virus

Just like with dengue or the Zika virus, the Keystone virus also has no specific treatment or medications. Medications can only be given to reduce symptoms like fever. Getting plenty of rest, consuming plenty of fluids and taking medications to strengthen the immune system are the only treatments, as of now.

Preventing The Keystone Virus

The best way to prevent Keystone virus is to ensure that there are no mosquitoes around your home or workplaces and by using mosquito-repellents in the form of body sprays or coils. In addition, stagnant water and garbage must be taken care of as they can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Consuming healthy food and avoiding food from outside can also keep your immune system strong to help fight the virus even if it tries to enter the body.