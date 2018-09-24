Keto Diarrhoea: What Causes This Condition While Following Keto Diet?

But it has been found that many dieters suffered from keto diarrhoea after switching to this diet.

What Is Keto Diarrhoea?

When we switch to a different diet and stop eating certain foods, it triggers a kind of imbalance in our body.

"Our gut microbiome feeds off short chain fatty acids found in grains, fruits, and vegetables, which are limited on the keto diet," said a licensed nutritionist Callie Exas, as quoted by Healthline.

Due to this, some of the people who newly start following the keto diet suffer from fatigue and nausea while others experience stomach-related issues until they unfollow the diet.

As we know the keto diet majorly comprises of fat, it becomes difficult for the body to absorb and metabolize so much lipids at a stretch and some of it remains unabsorbed. When the excess fat travels into the small intestine and colon, the body pulls in more water, making the stool liquidy.

As keto diet includes less amount of carbs in it, the ones following the diet switch to artificial sweeteners like xylitol, sorbitol and maltitol to lower their calorie intake. During digestion, these non-nutritive sugars don't get absorbed effectively in our gut and it ends up reaching the large intestine in an undigested form, causing a laxative effect and ultimately resulting in diarrhoea.

