Keto Diarrhoea: What Causes This Condition While Following Keto Diet?

The ketogenic diet, which is popularly known as the keto diet, created quite a stir when it became a health trend but a new issue linked to it has popped up which is called the keto diarrhoea.
Keto diet is a high-fat low-carb diet which also includes protein in it. This diet helps you in gaining more calories with fats and the proteins instead of carbs. This diet comprises 75 per cent of fat, 20 per cent of proteins and 5 per cent of carbs.
It triggers the metabolic process of ketosis which makes your body lose its store of sugar, and utilise the fats and proteins stored by it to get energy.
Benefits Of Keto Diet
The keto diet is known to benefit people by:
- Triggering weight loss
- Boosting heart health
- Improving brain function
- Depleting seizures in people suffering from epilepsy
- Reducing acne
- Lowering cancer risk
But it has been found that many dieters suffered from keto diarrhoea after switching to this diet.
What Is Keto Diarrhoea?
When we switch to a different diet and stop eating certain foods, it triggers a kind of imbalance in our body.
"Our gut microbiome feeds off short chain fatty acids found in grains, fruits, and vegetables, which are limited on the keto diet," said a licensed nutritionist Callie Exas, as quoted by Healthline.
Due to this, some of the people who newly start following the keto diet suffer from fatigue and nausea while others experience stomach-related issues until they unfollow the diet.
As we know the keto diet majorly comprises of fat, it becomes difficult for the body to absorb and metabolize so much lipids at a stretch and some of it remains unabsorbed. When the excess fat travels into the small intestine and colon, the body pulls in more water, making the stool liquidy.
As keto diet includes less amount of carbs in it, the ones following the diet switch to artificial sweeteners like xylitol, sorbitol and maltitol to lower their calorie intake. During digestion, these non-nutritive sugars don't get absorbed effectively in our gut and it ends up reaching the large intestine in an undigested form, causing a laxative effect and ultimately resulting in diarrhoea.
Tips To Avoid Diarrhoea Due To Keto Diet
When people start following the keto diet, their bowel movement gets affected in one way or the other causing diarrhoea or other health issues.
Here are some simple tips to deal with diarrhoea caused dude to Keto diet naturally:
- Increase your electrolyte intake
- Add more fibre to your diet
- Include fermented foods and probiotics in your diet
- Consume smaller portions of meals
- Increase your water intake
- Include different varieties of fats in your diet
As the fibre content in this diet is low, many dieters even experience bowel related issues. Feeling bloated and cramped are some other effects faced by people because of this diet.
Including some nuts, cruciferous veggies, leafy greens, etc., in your diet in moderation to combat diarrhoea as fibre aids in normalising the bowel movement.
The fat tolerance of every person varies, so when you start following the ketogenic diet you need to try different foods and decide for yourself that what suits you and what doesn't.
