Is your tooth irritating you when you are eating some cold foods? This may be a common dental problem, which is known as tooth sensitivity. This involves discomfort or pain in the teeth when encountering certain substances and temperatures. In this article, you will get to know how to get rid of sensitive teeth overnight.

According to a study, nearly 53 percent of the Indians suffer from common tooth problems such as bleeding gums, sensitive teeth, decayed teeth, and bad breath. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the pain may shoot into the tooth's nerve endings and this pain is often sharp and sudden.

Tooth sensitivity can happen to anyone. In a healthy teeth, the enamel protects the underlying layer of dentin, which is softer than the enamel. The roots of the tooth are protected by gums but if the enamel is worn down or if the gum line has receded, then the dentin becomes exposed.

Cavities, cracked teeth, enamel, and root erosion all cause dentin to be exposed. And this dentin is connected to the nerve that triggers pain in the sensitive teeth.

The most common symptoms of sensitive teeth is a sudden, sharp flash of pain when the teeth are exposed to air, cold, sweet, acidic or hot foods.

Read on to know how to get rid of sensitive teeth overnight.

1. Salt Water

Salt water can help treat tooth sensitivity immediately because it improves the pH balance of the mouth. This creates an alkaline environment, in which the harmful bacteria can't survive.

Mix ½ teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water.

Rinse your mouth with this solution.

Try holding the salt water solution for a few minutes.

Spit out the solution and rinse your mouth with plain water.

Repeat it twice a day.

2. Cloves And Clove Oil

Cloves have been widely used to cure sensitive teeth due to its anti-inflammatory, anaesthetic and antibacterial properties that help reduce tooth pain and fight oral infections.

Grind 2 cloves, mix it in a little olive oil and apply this paste on your sensitive tooth for 30 minutes.

Or you can dab a cotton ball in clove oil and place it directly on your tooth for 20 to 30 minutes.

Also, you can mix 6 drops of clove oil in ½ a glass of lukewarm water.

Rinse your mouth with this solution twice a day.

3. Coconut Oil



Coconut oil can help treat your sensitive teeth. It can reduce the number of Streptococcus mutans bacteria in your mouth and diminish tooth sensitivity. Coconut oil being a natural antibacterial agent can help reduce the plaque present on your teeth.

Put a tablespoon of organic coconut oil in your mouth.

Swish it around for 20 minutes.

Spit the oil out and rinse your mouth well with warm water.

After rinsing, brush your teeth as usual.

Repeat this daily in the morning before eating and brushing your teeth.

4. Garlic

Garlic is another spice that can help to get rid of tooth sensitivity. Garlic is high in allicin that makes it a powerful antibacterial agent and a natural anaesthetic.

Mix together 1 crushed garlic clove, 3 drops of water and some table salt.

Apply it directly on the affected tooth and let it sit for several minutes.

Rinse it off with warm salt water.

Repeat twice daily.

5. Oregano Oil

To get rid of sensitive teeth, oregano oil is very effective in treating it. Due to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Take 3 drops of oregano oil on your clean finger and apply it gently on the affected tooth.

Let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing your mouth with lukewarm water.

Repeat twice daily.

Alternatively, mix 5 drops of oregano oil in ¼th cup of lukewarm water.

Use this solution as a mouthwash, 3 times a day.

6. Hydrogen Peroxide

Did you know hydrogen peroxide can help fight toothaches? The antibacterial property present in it kills germs, which are responsible for toothaches and other oral problems.

Mix equal amounts of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide with water.

Use this solution as a mouthwash.

Do this 2 times in a week.

7. Guava Leaves

Ayurveda recommends using guava leaves for toothaches and other oral problems. When you are experiencing a sharp pain because of tooth sensitivity, try this age-old remedy for relief. Guava leaves contain flavonoids, such as quercetin and anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

Add 5 guava leaves in 1 cup of water and boil it for 5 minutes.

Allow it to cool down, add some salt and use this solution as a mouthwash.

8. Onion

Onion contains quercetin flavonoids, which has anti-inflammatory properties. This helps provide relief from the sharp pain caused by tooth sensitivity. The antimicrobial properties present in onion help kill the harmful bacteria in the mouth that cause oral infections.

Cut a small piece of onion and fit it in your mouth.

Allow it to sit for 5 minutes.

Rinse your mouth thoroughly with salt water to prevent the onion breath.

Repeat this thrice daily.

9. Maintain Oral Hygiene

It is very important to maintain a good oral hygiene that helps prevent sore gum tissue, cracked teeth and plaque buildup on the root surfaces that cause tooth sensitivity.

Brush your teeth using a soft-bristled toothbrush.

Use desensitizing toothpaste to help reduce sensitivity in the tooth.

Use a fluorinated mouthwash to reduce high acid content in your mouth.

10. Limit Consumption Of Acidic Foods

Frequent consumption of food and drinks with high acidic content can destroy the tooth enamel, leading to dentin exposure.

Avoid acidic foods and drinks, such as carbonated drinks, citrus fruits, and wine.

Avoid brushing your teeth right after eating or drinking acidic foods and drinks, as it can damage the tooth enamel.

Wait for 30 minutes, before brushing your teeth.

