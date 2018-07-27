Hashimoto’s Disease: Symptoms, Risk Factors & Treatment

The human body has a security system which protects our health from diseases, by fighting disease-causing agents that enter the body or getting rid of the toxins which are produced inside the body. This security system of the human body is known as the immune system and it plays an important role in protecting your health.

When your immune system is not strong enough due to various factors like stress, side-effects of certain diseases or medications, unhealthy lifestyle, etc., you could be affected by a number of ailments, as your body's capacity to fight the disease is low.

In some cases, the immune system itself can attack your body to cause certain diseases and damage. Diseases which result from the immune system attacking your own body are known as the autoimmune diseases and they are rather common! Some of the most prevalent autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, celiac disease, multiple sclerosis etc.

Have you ever heard of the Hashimoto's disease? Well, it is yet another autoimmune disease, which is lesser known.

Learn about the symptoms, causes, risk factors and treatment for Hashimoto's disease below!

What Is Hashimoto's Disease?

As we read earlier, Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disease where your immune system attacks one of the most important endocrine glands of the human body - the thyroid gland.

The thyroid gland is a small endocrine gland, located at the base of your neck and this gland produces hormones which have certain important bodily functions, such as metabolism, growth and development of the human body.

Now, when the Hashimoto's disease causes the immune system to attack the thyroid glands, it can lead to an inflammation, which in turn causes thyroid diseases.

The inflammation caused by the Hashimoto's disease leads to an underactive thyroid gland(hypothyroidism) especially in middle-aged women. However, this autoimmune disease can affect men and women of any age.

Symptoms Of Hashimoto's Disease

Normally, the symptoms of Hashimoto's disease occur at the later stages, but some people do notice a swelling at the front part of their throat, which is a sign of this disease. The symptoms of Hashimoto's disease slowly, but progressively get worse over the years, if treatment is not given.

Some Of The Common Symptoms Are:

Chronic fatigue and sluggishness

Constipation

Pale & dry skin

Low tolerance to cold

Brittle nails

Puffiness in the face

Hair loss

Enlargement of tongue

Weight gain without an apparent reason

Joint & muscle pain

Stiffness in the muscles and joints

Excessive and prolonged menstrual bleeding

Memory lapses

Depression

Causes & Risk Factors Of Hashimoto's Disease:

Some of the most common causes for Hashimoto's disease include:

Heredity (if your ancestors have suffered from thyroid diseases)

Suffering from other autoimmune disease like lupus, arthritis, diabetes, etc.

Being exposed to environmental radiation often.

Having had prior thyroid surgery

Hormonal treatments or radiation therapy

High cholesterol

Complications Involved:

Not treating Hashimoto's disease in time can lead to other major health complications such as:

Goiter - When Hashimoto's disease is left untreated, the inflammation can cause the thyroid gland to enlarge. This condition is known as goiter and it is caused due to an underactive thyroid gland.

When Hashimoto's disease is left untreated, the inflammation can cause the thyroid gland to enlarge. This condition is known as goiter and it is caused due to an underactive thyroid gland. Heart Problems - Hashimoto's disease can also cause heart problems, as underactive thyroid glands could lead to the excess production of LDL (bad cholesterol) in the body, which can block your arteries eventually and cause heart diseases.

Hashimoto's disease can also cause heart problems, as underactive thyroid glands could lead to the excess production of LDL (bad cholesterol) in the body, which can block your arteries eventually and cause heart diseases. Mental Health Issues - Hashimoto's disease is also linked to mental health issues like depression and low sexual libido, due to the fluctuations of the thyroid hormones in the body.

Hashimoto's disease is also linked to mental health issues like depression and low sexual libido, due to the fluctuations of the thyroid hormones in the body. Myxedema - This is a fatal condition which can develop when Hashimoto's disease is left untreated for a long time. It is characterised by chronic fatigue, confusion, swelling on the face and legs etc. This condition requires immediate medical attention!

This is a fatal condition which can develop when Hashimoto's disease is left untreated for a long time. It is characterised by chronic fatigue, confusion, swelling on the face and legs etc. This condition requires immediate medical attention! Birth Defects - Research studies have shown that infants born to women with untreated Hashimoto's disease can have birth defects which could lead to intellectual and behavioural problems, along with heart, brain and kidney issues.



Treatment For Hashimoto's Disease:

Usually, the Hashimoto's disease is diagnosed with the help of hormone tests and antibody tests suggested by your doctor.

Treatment for Hashimoto's disease includes administering artificial hormones into the body, via medications, which can help regulate the production of thyroid hormones to reduce the symptoms.