Blood In The Semen: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Hematospermia is a condition in which you spot blood in the semen. It's commonly caused due to prostate biopsy. There can be various other reasons leading to this condition which range from infections, inflammation in the urogenital system, tumours, stones, anatomical abnormalities, etc.

Blood in the semen is not always a sign of a major health issue; in males aged below 40 the blood in the semen usually disappears by itself but the men aged over 40 need to get it analysed and treated for the same:

If the bleeding in the semen is recurring.

If similar symptoms are observed while ejaculating and urinating.

If you are prone to cancer, bleeding disorders, etc.

What Causes Hematospermia?

1. Tumours

2. Inflammation and infection

3. Medical procedure

4. Obstruction

5. Problems in blood vessels

6. Other medical conditions

7. Other reasons

1. Tumours: In a study involving more than 900 men in whose semen blood was detected, only 3.5% were found to have tumours. It was found that in most of these men a tumour was present in the prostate. Detecting blood in the semen can be a sign of testicle cancer, cancer in the bladder or other reproductive organs.

2. Inflammation and infection: Having an infection or inflammation in any semen-producing organs, tube or duct in the body can be one of the causes behind having blood in the semen.

3. Medical procedure: Men who underwent any medical procedures like vasectomy or procedures related to urinary issues, haemorrhoids, radiation therapy or prostate biopsy can get blood in the semen. This condition is usually temporary and takes a few weeks' time to normalize.

4. Obstruction: Tiny quantities of blood can be released by the blood vessels which can break due to blockage in the ducts and tubes in the reproductive tract.

5. Problems in blood vessels: Any kind of damage caused to the blood vessels which play a role in ejaculation or the tiny tubes which carry sperm can also result in blood in the semen.

6. Other medical conditions: Other medical conditions which lead to blood in the semen include high blood pressure, leukemia, HIV, liver disease, etc.

7. Other Causes: Causes such as extremely rough sex or masturbation, trauma to the male genitals, pelvic fracture, etc. also lead to blood in the semen.

Symptoms Of Hematospermia

Some of the common symptoms of hematospermia which men usually experience are:

Pain or burning sensation while urinating.

Blood in the urine.

Difficulty in emptying the bladder completely.

Pain during ejaculation.

Having a painful bladder which seems swollen.

High BP and fever along with a fast pulse.

Discharge from the male genitalia or other signs of an STD.

Painful regions or swelling in the male reproductive organ.

Diagnosis Of Blood In The Semen

The diagnosis of this condition is done by the doctor by asking about the patient's history which includes his recent sexual activity. The genitals of the person are also physically examined by the doctor in order to detect any swelling or lump. The rectum of the person is also analysed virtually to find out if there is tenderness or swelling in the prostate along with other symptoms.

Other tests that a person with hematospermia may undergo are:

Analysis of the urine or urinalysis in which the urine of the person is analysed for infections or abnormalities.

Prostate cancer test.

Ultrasound, cystoscopy, MRI and CT scan.

A condom test to find out whether the blood present in the semen is coming from his sexual partner; if this is the case the man will be asked to wear a condom to stay safe.

Treatment For Hematospermia

The treatment for this condition depends on the cause behind it: