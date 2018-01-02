12 Natural Toothache Remedies To Keep Your Dentist Away

1. Oregano Oil

Oregano oil is known to have strong antibacterial and anti-viral properties, which makes it very effective for treating toothaches. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help reduce inflammation and relieve pain. It will also relieve you of the headaches induced by the tooth pain.

Oregano oil is very strong. So, it is suggested to mix it with coconut oil. Mix two drops of oregano oil with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and massage it onto the affected area. Use it twice a day to relieve pain.

2. Vanilla Extract

Considered as a very potent remedy for tooth pain, vanilla has been known for its pain-numbing properties because of its slight concentration of alcohol. It is also antiseptic, which kills any problem-causing bacteria. Besides, it smells wonderful.

Soak a cotton ball in some vanilla extract. Place it on the affected tooth for 5 minutes. Repeat at least twice a day.

3. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, which is a very powerful antibiotic. It will kill any bacteria causing the problem, bring down the inflammation and also provide an instant relief from pain. It will also improve oral hygiene if consumed daily.

Crush a fresh clove of garlic and mix a pinch of rock salt to it. Place it on the affected tooth. Do it once every day till the pain subsides.

4. Tea Bag

Did you know that a regular tea bag can help you alleviate tooth pain?

A warm tea bag can numb the pain and reduce inflammation. Also, tea has soothing properties. The natural chemicals in it will provide relief from pain almost instantly.

Take a warm tea bag and place it on the paining tooth. Bite it strongly to release some warm liquid onto the teeth.

5. Lemons

Lemons are rich in vitamin C and it makes the teeth and gums strong and also avoids any plaque formation. Usage of lemons also results in fresher breath.

Squeeze out some fresh lemon juice and massage it onto the affected area, twice a day.

6. Guava Leaves Tea

Guava leaves has analgesic properties, which will help relieve pain. It has flavonoids that reduce bacterial activity and also inflammation.



Boil a handful of guava leaves and strain the mixture. Rinse your mouth with this tea every day until the pain subsides.

7. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is known to contain an active ingredient called menthol, which is a very powerful antibacterial. It fights almost all kinds of bacteria. It is also known to improve dental hygiene. That is why it is widely used as an active ingredient in toothpastes.

Take a few drops of peppermint oil on your finger tip and massage it onto the affected tooth.

8. Alcohol-based Mouthwash

Alcohol has the ability to numb the pain and provide a soothing relief to you. It will also effectively kill the bacteria. But it should never be used directly. There are a lot of alcohol-based mouthwashes in the market, which can give you an instant relief from pain.

9. Hydrogen Peroxide

Another effective ingredient used in mouthwashes, hydrogen peroxide is a good antibacterial. It cleans the mouth of any residue or plaque. Regular used of diluted hydrogen peroxide helps prevent numerous dental problems.

Dilute 1 part of hydrogen peroxide with 2 parts of water and rinse your mouth with this solution every day.

10. Salt Water Gargle

Salt is an excellent cleansing agent, which helps remove any residue from between the teeth. It will also reduce swelling and reduce the risk of cavities.

Mix a teaspoon of salt in a cup of lukewarm water. Swirl it around the mouth for some time and spit it out. Do this at least three times a day.

11. Ice Pack

Applying cold compress will help alleviate the pain. This also is the most recommended solution by dentists, for any kind of teeth problems.

Take a piece of ice wrapped in a clean handkerchief and apply it on the area of pain and swelling.

12. Asafoetida

Asafoetida is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature. It reduces inflammation of the teeth and gums, and reduces swelling.



Take a piece of raw asafoetida and apply it directly on to the gums. Do it every day until the pain subsides.