10 Home Remedies To Cure Breast Pain

Women often feel a sharp pain or a throbbing pain on their breast which is known as mastalgia. This is very common among women to experience during the menstrual cycle. Breast pain affects 50 to 70 percent of women, according to the California Pacific Medical Center.

The causes of breast pain can be due to breast cysts formation, hormones, breastfeeding, early puberty in girls, pregnancy, menopause, breast surgery, using ill-fitted bra, etc.

There are two types of breast pain - cyclic breast pain and non-cyclic breast pain. Cyclic breast pain occurs before or after the periods and non-cyclic breast pain is caused by injuries, cancerous lumps and nerve complexity.

One can feel the signs and symptoms of breast pain which include stabbing pain, heaviness, tenderness, etc., in the breast region. Those women who can't bear the pain can actually try out some home remedies.

Have a look at the home remedies to cure breast pain.

1. Massage

Massaging the breasts will help to reduce inflammation and will improve the blood circulation.

Take 2 tablespoons of warm olive oil and use it to massage the breasts twice a day.