10 Home Remedies To Cure Breast Pain

Women often feel a sharp pain or a throbbing pain on their breast which is known as mastalgia. This is very common among women to experience during the menstrual cycle. Breast pain affects 50 to 70 percent of women, according to the California Pacific Medical Center.
The causes of breast pain can be due to breast cysts formation, hormones, breastfeeding, early puberty in girls, pregnancy, menopause, breast surgery, using ill-fitted bra, etc.
There are two types of breast pain - cyclic breast pain and non-cyclic breast pain. Cyclic breast pain occurs before or after the periods and non-cyclic breast pain is caused by injuries, cancerous lumps and nerve complexity.
One can feel the signs and symptoms of breast pain which include stabbing pain, heaviness, tenderness, etc., in the breast region. Those women who can't bear the pain can actually try out some home remedies.
Have a look at the home remedies to cure breast pain.
1. Massage
Massaging the breasts will help to reduce inflammation and will improve the blood circulation.
- Take 2 tablespoons of warm olive oil and use it to massage the breasts twice a day.
2. Castor Oil
Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid that has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can cure breast pain.
- Mix 1 tablespoon of castor oil with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil.
- Massage your breasts with it.
- Repeat this method daily.
3. Chasteberry
This herb is very useful in treating symptoms of PMS and breast pain. It has a positive effect on the pituitary gland to suppress the release of prolactin. Prolactin is a hormone responsible for PMS symptoms.
- You can take chasteberry as a liquid extract by adding 40 drops of it to a glass of water.
- Drink it in the morning.
4. Evening Primrose Oil
The best treatment for breast pain is using evening primrose oil and this oil contains an ingredient that can ease breast pain.
- Apply a few drops of evening primrose oil on your breasts.
- Massage gently for 5 minutes.
5. Fennel Seeds
Fennel seeds are excellent in curing breast pain. It balances the female hormones and prevents water retention.
- Add a teaspoon of fennel seeds to a cup of hot water.
- Boil and steep it for 10 minutes.
- Strain and drink the tea.
6. Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is helpful in treating breast pain. It aids in regulating the hormones, thus reducing breast pain and tenderness.
- Add 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to a glass of warm water.
- Add a few drops of honey and drink it.
- Do this twice daily.
7. Vitamin E
Vitamin E is also good for treating breast pain. It helps in regulating the hormones which lowers breast pain.
- Eat foods rich in vitamin E like sunflower seeds, almonds, olive oil, spinach, avocados, beetroot greens, etc.
8. Magnesium
Magnesium can help alleviate breast issues like breast pain and tenderness during menstruation.
- Eat foods high in magnesium, which include dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, avocados, bananas and dark chocolate.
9. Ice Pack
Ice can help bring relief from breast pain, the cold temperature will reduce the inflammation and pain in the tender area.
- Place a few ice cubes in a towel.
- Keep it on the breasts for 10 minutes.
- Repeat it a few times in a day.
10. Dandelion
Dandelion can help deal with breast pain and tenderness. It contains potassium and is a natural diuretic.
- Add 1 teaspoon of dried dandelion root in a cup of water for 15 minutes.
- Boil it and strain.
- Add a few drops of honey to it.
- Drink it once a day.
