10 Home Remedies For Kidney Stones

Today is World Kidney Day and it is observed to promote kidney health awareness. The theme of World Kidney Day 2019 is "Kidney health for everyone, everywhere". So on this World Kidney Day, we will be discussing the home remedies for kidney stones.

Kidney stone is a common health problem which is prevalent in both men and women. According to the National Kidney Foundation, the risk of kidney stones is about 19 per cent in men and 9 per cent in women. And men tend to have it after the age of 30.

Kidney stones, also known as renal calculi, occur when hard deposits of minerals and salts form in the kidneys. The most common types of kidney stones are calcium oxalate, uric acid, struvite and cystine [1] .

Dehydration is the major contributing factor in the development of kidney stones [2] . Drinking lots of water can help in the treatment of kidney stones. However, you can try a few home remedies, but make sure you seek advice from your doctor before trying.

1. Lemon Juice

People with kidney stones can drink lemon juice for removing kidney stones effectively. Because lemon juice contains citrate, a natural compound that helps in the breakdown of the calcium deposits and prevents further occurrence of kidney stones. Drinking sugar-free lemonade increases the amount of citrate in the urine which inhibit kidney stones [3] .

Drink 120 ml of lemon juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach and then drink again before dinner.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

The presence of citric acid in apple cider vinegar may help dissolve kidney stones by breaking it down into tiny particles which can pass easily through the urethra. Apple cider vinegar also contains potassium which prevents the formation of kidney stones [4] .

Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 250 ml water. Drink it several times a day.

3. Corn Silk

Corn silk is the shiny golden hair found in the husk of the corns which is usually discarded before eating. But a study has shown that drinking corn silk tea increased urine output and the number of decomposed kidney stones through the urinary tract [5] .

In a pan of boiling water, add ½ cup of corn silk.

Strain the water and consume it twice a day daily.

4. Basil

Basil contains acetic acid, which helps in breaking down calcium oxalate stones and reduce pain. It also contains essential compounds that aid in stabilizing uric acid levels thus preventing further occurrence of kidney stones [6] .

Have a teaspoon of basil juice per day or use fresh basil leaves to make a tea and drink it several times a day.

5. Hibiscus Flowers

Studies have shown that hibiscus flowers increase urinary oxalate excretion and significantly reduce oxalate deposition in the kidneys [7] .

In 250 ml boiling water, add 1-2 teaspoon of dried hibiscus flowers.

Steep for 20 minutes.

Strain it and drink it twice a day.

6. Wheatgrass Juice

Wheatgrass contains compounds that dissolve kidney stones and prevent them from forming again. In addition, the presence of antioxidants in wheatgrass help in washing away the minerals and salts in the urinary tract [6] .

Drink 250 ml of wheatgrass juice daily.

7. Celery Juice

Celery juice is a natural home remedy widely used in the treatment of kidney stones. Its essential oil contains chrysoeriol 7-O-diglucoside, Luteolin, 7-O-apiosylglucoside and Luteolin7-O [8] , [9] .

Blend 1 to 2 celery stalks with water and drink the juice daily.

8. Black Cumin Seeds

According to a study, black cumin seeds significantly prevented or cured the formation of calcium oxalate stones in the kidney, thanks to its main component thymoquinone [10] .

In 250 ml hot water, add ½ teaspoon of dried black cumin seeds.

Steep it for 20 minutes.

Strain it and drink it 2 times a day.

9. Olive Oil

Olive oil can reduce and prevent kidney stones formation if had in correct doses. Olive oil help in the easy passing of the stones through the urinary tract [11] .

Consume 120 ml of olive oil in the morning and in the afternoon daily.

10. Fenugreek Seeds

In Northern Africa, fenugreek seeds are used to prevent and treat kidney stones. A study found that the seeds significantly reduced calcification in the kidney and helped prevent kidney stones [12] .

In a cup of boiling water, add 1 to 2 teaspoon of dried fenugreek seeds.

Steep for 30 minutes and drink it daily.

