Astonishing Early Symptoms Of Liver Diseases

The liver is a vital organ of the body. Its main function consists of purifying the blood that comes from the digestive tract before it gets circulated to the other parts of the body.

It also produces proteins that are necessary for blood clotting and for various other bodily functions. It weighs about 3 pounds and is located at the right side of the belly.

Since it plays such an important role for the body, it is very important to keep a track of its condition. Serious liver conditions like Hepatitis, Cirrhosis and Cancer can be fatal.

Early diagnosis of an underlying serious condition is the best way to deal with any disease.

Here are the 10 early symptoms of a liver disease, take a look.

#1 Abdominal Swelling A swollen abdomen can indicate a condition called ascites. This is a condition, wherein the liver is unable to balance the proteins and other compounds. As a result of this, the fluids build up in the tissues. Getting a potbelly is the main indicator of Ascites and even Cirrhosis. Sometimes, swelling can also occur in the hands and ankles. Read Also: Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Knee Pain Fast #2 Bruising As mentioned earlier, the liver plays the main role of producing proteins that are necessary for clotting of blood, so when you have an underlying disease, you are more likely to bruise and bleed often. But be sure to check with your doctor, as it might also indicate other illnesses. #3 Fatigue And Weakness It is normal to have fatigue and feel weak, owing to the tiring and fast lifestyles we all lead. But severe exhaustion and your inability to work can indicate an underlying liver disease. This is because of low blood oxygen levels and waste accumulation, as the liver doesn't perform its functions efficiently. #4 Loss Of Appetite Nausea and loss of appetite are the earliest signs of a liver disease. In the case of hepatitis, people get flu-like symptoms, which include digestive discomfort. In the later stages of the disease, you may have more clear symptoms like pain in certain areas and changes in appearance. Read Also:10 Surprising Causes Of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) That You Must Know #5 Jaundice The main function of the liver is to prevent the formation of toxins and basically in detoxifying the body. As these functions cease to happen, waste is no longer eliminated from the body. The pigment called bilirubin builds up in the blood stream and turns the skin and eyes yellowish in appearance. #6 Abdominal Pain In the case of liver cirrhosis, it causes pain in the abdomen area, usually starting from the upper right side or just below the right ribs. It is usually a throbbing and stabbing pain and you should seek immediate help if it persists. #7 Personality Changes As the liver is unable to dump the toxins out of the body, it leads to the accumulation of these toxins in the blood stream. This often leads to the blood moving to the brain and severely impacting the cognitive aspects. You will notice changes in sleeping habits, unresponsiveness and forgetfulness. #8 Persistent Vomiting The first sign of a liver damage is nausea; but as the disease progresses, the symptoms become more pronounced. The liver loses its ability to eliminate the toxins and the digestive distress increases. Nausea and vomiting as well is a reflex to the toxins that slowly accumulate in your body. It is always advisable to get a very quick diagnosis done to choose the right course of therapy. #9 Urine And Stool Changes The main indicators of any disease relating to the liver and kidney can be traced by observing someone's stool and urine. The Jaundice that is caused by ascites or cirrhosis often leads to passing of a very dark-coloured urine, even if you drink sufficient amount of water. The stool is often seen to be pale when it comes to liver diseases. #10 Itchy Skin Liver diseases can be an underlying cause of itchy skin as well as kidney failure or some fatal cancers. The accumulation of toxins cause the itchy sensation and it is often seen in patches, in the same repetitive areas. It is always advisable to get early diagnosis of any underlying disease, so as to prevent the liver from deteriorating further. And as the saying goes, "prevention is better than cure", it is always wise to keep healthy to prevent all of these diseases.

