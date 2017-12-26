11 Natural Ways To Sleep Better At Night

Are you sleep deprived or having difficulty in falling asleep? The answer lies in the fact that you are not getting adequate sleep every night. It is advised by doctors to sleep for atleast 7-8 hours every day.

A perfect sound sleep affects your mental and physical health and the quality of your waking life. Proper sleep also results in increased energy and productivity, improves the heart and immune system, provides better mood and a longer life.

Unhealthy lifestyle choices and improper daytime habits can leave you tossing and turning at night and adversely affect your mood, brain and heart health. It reduces creativity, makes the immune system poor and you could be affected by weight gain.

Inadequate sleep can also lead to stress, depression and even memory loss. Sleep is a necessity just like eating and it has an impact on every aspect of your health and life. To get a good night's sleep, here are 11natural ways to sleep better at night.

1. Develop A Sleep Routine Follow a sleep routine and go to bed at the same time every night even on weekends and holidays. It is a bad habit to sleep until noon on weekends that will disrupt your biological clock and cause more sleep problems. 2. Change Your Diet To get a good sleep every night, cut down on caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea and soft drinks. Eat lighter meals before going to bed and skip spicy or heavy foods, which can keep you awake with heartburn and indigestion. 3. Stop Smoking A study has found out that smoking more often can break the cycle of proper sleep. The nicotine disrupts the sleep cycle and causes other breathing disorders like asthma, which can make it difficult to get restful sleep. 4. Dark Room It is necessary to switch off all your lights in the bedroom while you are off to sleep. A small beam of light in your bedroom can also keep you awake the whole night. Also, the light interferes with the production of chemicals like serotonin and melatonin in your brain, which affects your sleep. 5. Hot Showers When you take a hot bath before bedtime, your body's temperature raises and rapidly cools down the body later. This helps you to relax and sleep better. Also, mixing a few drops of essential oil in your bath water works wonders in improving sleep. 6. Switch Off Electronic Devices Before going to sleep, switch off your cell phones and televisions to sleep well. The reason is simple,when the light hits the retina of your eye, it makes you think that it's daytime and keeps you alert, thus distorting your sleep. 7. Avoid Loud Alarm Clocks If you are thinking of waking up early in the morning by the wake of the alarm clock, then keep the volume low. A loud alarm clock will lead to a jolted state of awakening from sleep and cause uneasiness and stress all day long. 8. Drink Warm Milk One of the best ways to sleep better naturally is drinking milk before bedtime. Milk contains enzymes that help in inducing sleep. It contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid that is known to enhance sleep and relax the brain. 9. Go To Bed Early It is advised by doctors to go to bed early, that is, at 10 PM to get a full night's rest. The reason is, the body starts repairing itself between 11 PM and 1 AM. During this time,the gallbladder also flushes out the toxins from the body, which otherwise go back to the liver if you are still awake. 10. Move Your Pets Away From The Bed If you love sleeping with your pets, then it isn't the right way to get a good sleep. Cats and dogs can be active late at night or during the early morning hours. Dogs may sniff and snore and keep you awake, which will disturb your slumber. 11. Wear A Pair Of Socks Wear socks before going to bed to avoid feeling cold in your feet that may keep you awake at night. During sleep, your feet may often get cold because blood circulation is less in that area. So, to prevent yourself from waking up at night, wear a pair of socks and go to bed.

