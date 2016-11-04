This Home Remedy Can Reduce Gastritis In A Week!

Do you feel like your gastritis problem is just getting worse every day? If yes, then you could try an effective home remedy for gastritis that we are going to tell you about!

Imagine if you did not have to spend money on expensive hospitals or better yet, find a way to treat ailments right in the comfort of your homes!

Wouldn't that be just great? Well, did you know that treating diseases at home effectively is surely a possibility, if you rely on safe natural remedies?

Yes, your kitchens hold powerful natural ingredients, which come with certain medicinal properties that can treat, prevent and even cure a number of diseases.

Gastritis is an ailment in which the lining of the stomach becomes inflamed due to the rise in acid levels, causing a number of symptoms.

Gastritis can be caused by various reasons such as an unhealthy diet, infection, injury, alcohol abuse, certain medications, etc.

Some of the main symptoms of gastritis include belly pain, nausea, heartburn, loss of appetite, vomiting, frequent belching, etc.

So, have a look at how to make and use this home remedy that can reduce gastritis within a few days.

Recipe To Prepare The Remedy

Ingredients Required:

Onion Juice - ½ a cup

Vinegar - 2 teaspoons

This natural remedy for gastritis can prove to be very effective and show results in a week, when coupled with a healthy diet!

Ensure that you do not consume fried food, extremely spicy food and fat-rich foods while you are taking this home remedy for gastritis.

The mixture of onion and vinegar comes with an excellent anti-inflammatory property that can ease away the inflammation present in the lining of the stomach, responsible for causing gastritis, thus reducing the symptoms of gastritis.

In addition, this herbal remedy for gastritis can also neutralise the acid levels in your stomach in order to reduce acidity and heart burn.

Method To Prepare And Use The Remedy:

Add the suggested amounts of onion juice and vinegar in a cup.

Stir the ingredients well to form a mixture.

Your natural remedy for gastritis is now ready for consumption.

Consume it twice in a day, after a healthy meal.

Try out this home remedy for gastritis and let us know what you think.