10 Home Remedies To Treat Dehydration

The scorching summer heat has become unbearable and the body's resistance to heat has also come down. During the summer months, the body feels drained out because it tends to lose water and mineral salts at a fast pace. This causes dehydration and if not treated it could be fatal.

What Is Dehydration?

Dehydration occurs when the body loses most of the water and fluids through sweat, urine, stool and weather. Dehydration affects the functioning of the body by disrupting the functions of vital organs like kidney, brain, liver, stomach, lungs, etc [1]

Symptoms of Dehydration

Sleepiness

Dry mouth

Decreased urination

Fatigue

Headache

Thirst

Dizziness

Weakness in the muscles

Constipation [2]

Home Remedies For Dehydration

1. Water

Drinking water at regular intervals will rehydrate your body and prevent dehydration. During the warm summer months, the body perspires more than usual resulting in excess water loss. So, drinking eight to ten glass of water throughout the day will balance the electrolyte levels in the body and retain the lost fluids. A clear sign your body is dehydrated is when your urine is dark yellow in colour[3] .

2. Barley water

Barley water is made with hulled barley or pearl barley. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants like folate, iron, manganese, copper, etc. Barley water has cooling properties that will help cool down your body as well as rehydrate it [4] .

In 3 to 4 cups of water add 1 cup of barley and bring it to a boil.

Simmer it for 40 to 50 minutes and strain the barley water.

Let it cool, add honey and drink it.

3. Herbal teas

Decaffeinated herbal teas like chamomile, rooibos, hibiscus and rose tea are an excellent choice for rehydrating your body. These herbal teas are free of caffeine and will calm your tired nerves and relax your mind.

Drink herbal teas thrice a day.

4. Aloe vera juice

The aloe vera plant is water-dense, so the intake of aloe vera juice will keep your body and skin hydrated. Aloe vera juice is also a detoxifying drink that removes all the impurities out of the body.

In a blender, add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel along with 1 cup of water.

Blend till smooth and drink it.

5. Home-made ORS

ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) is very effective in countering the effects of dehydration. ORS is considered one of the best home remedies for replacing the lost fluids in the body. The presence of glucose content in ORS increase the minerals in the body which are lost due to dehydration [5]

In a glass of water, add ½ teaspoon of salt and 6 teaspoons of sugar.

Mix well and drink it.

6. Lemon water

During the summers, lemon water commonly called as nimbu paani is one of the best hydrating drinks. Drinking lemon water will restore the lost minerals in the body, thereby helping in rehydration and also will help cool your body [6] .

In a glass of water squeeze the juice of half a lemon.

Add honey for flavour and drink it daily.

7. Pickle juice

Pickle juice is high in sodium and contains some amounts of potassium which make it one of the best hydrating drinks. Drinking pickle juice will bring relief from muscle cramps caused due to dehydration and restore the electrolyte balance in the body [7] .

Drink 1/3 cup of pickle juice once a day daily.

8. Coconut water

Coconut water is another home remedy to treat dehydration naturally. If your body is dehydrated, drinking coconut water will help your body rehydrate as it contains high amounts of sodium and potassium [8] .

Drink coconut water 4 to 5 times daily.

9. Fruit-infused water

Fruit-infused water is made by adding cut fruits into the water. Drinking fruit-infused water will keep your body hydrated and will also supply your body with essential nutrients [9] .

Add the choice of your fruits in a jar of water and sip it throughout the day.

10. Chia seeds water

Chia seeds when added to water swell up 10 times their weight within minutes which makes it for a perfect hydrating drink. Drinking chia seeds will not only rehydrate your body but also will cool down your body which is great to beat the summer heat.

Add 2 teaspoons of chia seeds in a glass of water.

Allow it to sit for 1 minute.

Shake it and drink it daily.

Tips For Preventing Dehydration

Suck on popsicles made from fruit juices.

Suck on ice chips.

Avoid alcohol and smoking.

Keep on drinking water at regular intervals.

