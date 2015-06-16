Facts About Male Breast Cancer Disorders Cure oi-Praveen Kumar

Well, what is male breast cancer? Most of us are convinced that breast cancer affects only women. But it also occurs in men when there is an cancerous growth of cells inside the breast area. When those cells totally reach an abnormal state, then it is known as an advanced state [1] .

In women estrogen influences the growth of breast whereas in men, the testosterone is responsible for the suppression of growth in the breasts. That is why male breasts appear smaller [2] .

What are the signs of male breast cancer? Well, the symptoms include a painless lump in the chest, redness on the skin, retraction of the nipple. In some cases, the nipples discharge moisture.

Steps To Detect Breast Cancer

The cancer can spread to other areas too. But most of the above symptoms may or may not indicate breast cancer. Only a doctor can confirm the same or help you in detecting breast cancer.

Hormonal changes: Though male breast cancer is a rare occurrence, it is due to estrogen levels or exposure to radiation [3] .

Formation of the lump: One significant symptom of male breast cancer is the formation of a lump on the skin which exists right below the nipple [4] .

Therapy: It is important to undergo surgery as a part of the treatment procedure. Other types of therapy are chemotherapy, hormonal therapy and radiation.

Risk

The stage of the cancerous growth indicates the risk factor. Though the actual causes are not yet known, experts say that both genetic factors and environmental conditions increase the risk factor[5] .

Detection

How to detect male breast cancer? The cells in the breast tissue are examined to identify tumours. Using a needle the cells are drawn out and examined with the help of a microscope. Early detection and early treatment can decrease the risk [6] [7] .

View Article References [1] Gucalp, A., Traina, T. A., Eisner, J. R., Parker, J. S., Selitsky, S. R., Park, B. H., ... & Cardoso, F. (2019). Male breast cancer: a disease distinct from female breast cancer. Breast cancer research and treatment, 173(1), 37-48. [2] Dankner, R., Boker, L. K., & Freedman, L. S. (2019). Is there evidence for sex differences in the association between diabetes and cancer?. Diabetologia, 62(1), 199-200. [3] Egue, M., Gnangnon, F. H., Akele-Akpo, M. T., & Parkin, D. M. (2019). Cancer incidence in Cotonou (Benin), 2014–2016: First results from the cancer Registry of Cotonou. Cancer epidemiology, 59, 46-50. [4] Gooch, J. C., & Schnabel, F. (2019). Management of Male Breast Cancer. In Clinical Algorithms in General Surgery (pp. 113-116). Springer, Cham. [5] Gao, Y., Goldberg, J. E., Young, T. K., Babb, J. S., Moy, L., & Heller, S. L. (2019). Breast Cancer Screening in High-Risk Men: A 12-Year Longitudinal Observational Study of Male Breast Imaging Utilization and Outcomes. Radiology, 190971. [6] Yoshida, K., Takizawa, Y., Nishino, Y., Takahashi, S., Kanemura, S., Omori, J., ... & Minami, Y. (2019). Association between Family History of Cancer and Lung Cancer Risk among Japanese Men and Women. The Tohoku journal of experimental medicine, 247(2), 99-110. [7] Jayasekera, J., Onukwugha, E., Cadham, C., Tom, S., Harrington, D., & Naslund, M. (2019). Epidemiological Determinants of Advanced Prostate Cancer in Elderly Men in the United States. Clinical Medicine Insights: Oncology, 13, 1179554919855116.