Soft Foods To Ease Wisdom Tooth Pain

Soups

If you are a non-vegetarian, make yourself a cup of hot chicken and corn soup. Use egg in the soup as it is a form of nourishment due to calcium.

Potatoes

Boil four potatoes with salt. When cooked, peel out the potatoes, mash it with a masher and add pepper to it. Potato is rich in iron and zinc which is good to relieve you from pain.

Eggs

You can spice up a scrambled egg and consume it when you are suffering from wisdom tooth pain. This soft food will help ease the pain you are having in your mouth.

Oats

The best food for wisdom tooth pain is oatmeal. Boil a cup of oatmeal and add mashed bananas to get a sweet flavour.

Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best soft foods for wisdom tooth pain. It is best to have chilled yogurt if you are having tooth ache, as it will help relieve the pain.

Jelly

There are different flavours of jelly to which you can eat to pamper yourself. Strawberry and orange jelly is the best since it contains Vitamin C which is good for tooth ache.

Veggie Juice

The best vegetable juice to have when you are suffering from wisdom tooth pain, is carrot and lemon juice. These two juices will provide instant relief.

Fruit Juice

If your mouth is swollen due to the wisdom tooth, make yourself a fruit smoothie. Pulpy grape or strawberry smoothie is the best for you. Chewing grapes will also soothe the pain.

Ice Cream

Every dentist would advice you to have a cup of your favourite ice cream to relieve tooth ache. This soft food numbs wisdom tooth pain> Moreover, it is a dairy product which is rich in calcium.

Porridge

If you are a having severe pain, opt for porridge. This is a soft food for reducing wisdom tooth pain.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake is delicious and a soft food for you to consume when you have wisdom tooth pain. Blueberry or mango cheesecake is the best for you to consume at this time.

Fruits

Opt for fruits which are soft in nature and easy for you to chew. Fruits like banana, melons and blueberries are good for reducing wisdom tooth pain.