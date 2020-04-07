World Health Day: Tips To Make Your Diet A Healthy One

Importance Of A Healthy Diet The type of foods you consume determines the functioning and performance of your body's vital biological processes [4]. Maintaining a healthy diet and following the same is essential to keep yourself healthy. An unhealthy diet encompassed of refined and processed foods can increase your chances of health problems such as obesity, gastrointestinal issues, heart health problems among the few [5]. It is critical to have a well-rounded and wholesome diet packed with fibre-rich foods. Because, eating less healthy food and more nutritious foods can stress your hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenal glands - which are responsible for maintaining your hormone balance, where hormones play an important role in the regulation of hunger and fat build-up in the body [6]. The importance of a healthy diet surpasses the need to stay physically healthy. A well-balanced diet help improves not only your physical health but also your mental and emotional health [7]. Consider the following to make your diet a healthy one.

1. Choose Whole-Grain Bread Over White Bread White bread offers little nutritional value, as it is low in fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants [8]. Switch your refined bread with a whole grain, sprouted type, such as Ezekiel bread which is high in protein and fibre, and the sprouting process may increase the availability of certain nutrients and reduce the bread's effect on your blood sugar levels. Range of whole-grain bread such as atta bread, multi-grain bread, 100% whole wheat bread, honey oats bread, multi-fibre bread is some of the options you can include to make your diet a healthy one [9]. Consult a dietician or your doctor for further clarity on choosing the right kind of alternative for you.

2. Eat Eggs For Breakfast If you are not a vegetarian or a vegan, this is the best option for you. They are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals and help build healthy body and muscles. Have at least one egg in breakfast [10]. Vegans and vegetarians can have a vegan scramble (using tofu instead of eggs) and kale, broccoli, or spinach. n egg holds about 75 calories and comes with a ton of cooking options. You can scramble them, poach, boil, or eat them as an omelette.

3. Increase Your Protein Consumption Popularly known as the 'building blocks of a body', proteins are one of the most important nutrients that are required for humans to maintain optimum health levels. Proteins mainly consist of amino acids that help in cell growth and repair - making it an important part of your healthy diet [11][12]. Proteins take a longer time to be digested in the body in comparison to other foods, thus providing a feeling of fullness and in return aiding in weight loss as well. There is a misconception that only animal sources can provide the necessary protein that humans need. Add some soybeans, hemp seeds, peanuts (peanut butter), almonds, paneer etc. into your diet [13].

4. Drink (Enough) Water Every human being needs to drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water daily to hydrate the body. While drinking enough water is important for your health, it is also important not to drink a large quantity of it - just what is necessary for your bodily functions [14]. Your kidneys can eliminate about 20-28 litres of water a day, but they can't get rid of more than 0.8-1.0 litres per hour, so it is important to not drink more than 0.8-1.0 litres of water per hour, on average [15].

5. Avoid Sugary Cereals A bowl of cereal, although is a better option than many other breakfast items, most cereals tend to be high in sugar and low in filling macronutrients like protein and fibre. For healthier alternatives, choose foods such as oatmeal, chia pudding or yoghurt [16].

6. Skip The Soda For Green Tea The negative health effects of soda and other sugary beverages are not a secret. Continuous consumptions of these drinks can increase your risk of diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, and metabolic syndrome [17]. Although switching to diet soda is often viewed as an alternative, it may also increase your risk of conditions like metabolic syndrome and stroke [18]. Swap your soda with some green tea or black coffee with less sugar. Research indicates that coffee and tea are rich in antioxidants that are good for your heart, possibly reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering cholesterol levels; and limit your consumption to 2-3 cups per day [19][20].

7. No Chips, More Nuts A bag of chips is high in sodium and often contains unhealthy fats (saturated fat and trans-fat), contributing to the build-up of plaque on the inner walls of your arteries and increasing your risk of coronary heart disease [21]. Studies suggest that eating nuts may provide protective benefits for the heart, but they are still high in calories, therefore, make sure to consume them in controlled quantities [22]. Some of the best options of nuts are almonds, walnuts, cashews etc.

8. A Combination Of Fruits & Vegetables As studies point out, an adult is required to eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruit and veg every day - be it dried, juiced, fresh or cooked [23]. Although it may sound like a task, adding fruits and vegetables (5 A Day) is easy [24][25]. While having your breakfast, add some fruit (banana or apple) or while making that chicken - add some greens and fibre such as broccoli, carrot, capsicum, green beans etc. Do not stick to the traditional modes of cooking and make your diet healthier by adding some fruits and vegetables.

9. Do Not Rush, Eat Slow It is never advisable to eat your food in a hurry because studies point out that different eating speeds show that fast eaters are up to 115 per cent more likely to be obese than slow eaters [26]. This is because, as your appetite is controlled by your hormones, eating slowly would give your brain the time it needs to perceive that you are full - thereby help reduce the number of calories you consume at meals [27]. Chew your food properly to reduce the risk of eating too much and gaining excess weight.

10. Say No To Fast Food - Cook At Home Although this may seem impossible for most of us, this step is an important one in maintaining a healthy diet and to make your existing diet a healthier one. Whatever you eat can be replaced with something healthier. The improper nutrition from sugar, refined foods, saturated fats, preservatives, food additives, etc. in the so-called everyday foods are not good for everyday consumption [28][29]. If you find it difficult to squeeze some cooking time into your schedule, opt for healthy restaurants (which are in plenty now) that offer healthy and tasty meals.

More Tips For A Healthier Diet Here are some more tips that can make your diet a healthy one Make a list before grocery shopping and stick to it [30]

Add Greek yoghurt to your breakfast and also have it as a mid-day healthy snack [31]

Avoid fried and grilled foods and opt for baked or roasted [32]

Make the habit of trying a new healthy food every week

Eat your fruits and avoid fruit juices [33]

Eat less salt [34]

Switch to healthy oils [35]

Sleep well [36]

Exercise often and maintain a healthy weight [37]

Do not skip breakfast [38]