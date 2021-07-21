6 Teas That Help Promote Healthy Weight Gain Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

The number of diet plans and practices aimed at the single notion of weight loss are plenty. However, in the same line, there are a large number of individuals trying to gain weight. Yes, although most people don't understand that the struggle is real. Gaining weight can be as hard as losing it.

Being too skinny is often a problem of being underweight, which is bad for your health, just as being obese. Studies point out that an average man needs about 2000 to 3000 calories per day and a woman requires about 1600 to 2400 calories per day. If you plan to gain weight, you need to exceed the number of calories to about 500 calories per day [1][2].

Nutritionists suggest that by increasing your appetite or by eating more, you can gain weight easily. An unhealthy lifestyle and poor diet could be the reasons you cannot put on weight.

Maintaining an ideal weight is the key. You may find many health and beauty-boosting products in the market that claim instant weight gain. But remember, these have associated side effects. Trying natural ways to increase your weight is the safest option, as they have lesser and possibly no major side effects.

This article will look at teas that help gain weight, the best time to drink these teas, how to make these teas, and any possible side effects.

1. Dandelion Tea Dandelion root is a great herbal supplement that has been used for ages to promote weight gain [3]. Dandelion tea can be a healthy alternative beverage to caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea. The natural diuretic effects of dandelion tea encourage both urination and lower water retention in the body, which in turn can help promote a healthy weight gain [4]. You can drink dandelion tea any time of the day; however, avoid drinking it right before bed. How to make dandelion tea? Wash 1 cup of flowers and leaves of the dandelion.

Boil a cup of water in a pan and add the flowers and leaves.

Allow it to steep in hot water for 15-20 minutes.

Strain it and refrigerate it for 3-4 hours.

Enjoy it chilled! Dandelion Tea: 7 Health Benefits And How To Make It Caution: People allergic to plants like marigold, daisy, and ragweed are more likely to be allergic to dandelion. Dandelion tea can also interact with certain medications, so consult a doctor before drinking it. 2. Gentian Tea Gentian root is a herb that has been used for medicinal purposes for ages, such as fight inflammation and swelling, treat infected wounds, and as an antidote to animal poison [5]. People have used water infused with gentian root to treat swelling in the liver, spleen, and stomach [6]. Sipping on this tea can promote food absorption, gastric secretion, and appetite, aiding healthy weight gain. The best time to drink gentian tea is before meals as it helps stimulate appetite, as well as digestion; so, you can drink it after meals too. How to make gentian tea? Boil 2 cups of water in a pan.

Add one teaspoon of shredded gentian root into the water.

Let it steep for 20 minutes.

Allow it to cool down and enjoy. Caution: For some people, gentian root can cause some possible side effects, including skin rash and stomach upset. 3. Peppermint Tea Peppermint is considered a stomach healer that can assist with irritable bowel syndrome, nausea, stomach aches, diarrhoea or constipation. Peppermint acts as a cooling carminative that helps relieve pain in the digestive tract by helping gas move through your stomach and intestines after having meals. Peppermint tea is healthy, and it can increase your appetite by boosting your digestion processes [7]. How to make peppermint tea? Boil 2 cups of water.

Turn off the heat and add a handful of torn peppermint leaves to the water.

Allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Strain the tea and drink. You can drink peppermint tea throughout the day as it is caffeine-free. Drink peppermint tea after meals to aid digestion in the afternoon to increase your energy levels or before bedtime to help you relax and sleep better. Caution: People who are allergic to peppermint and people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) should avoid consuming peppermint tea. 4. Fenugreek Tea Consuming fenugreek can help you gain weight by increasing your appetite [8]. Fenugreek is considered one of the best natural appetite-boosters. It helps increase the metabolic processes while burning calories, making it a healthy addition to your weight-gain diet. How to make fenugreek tea? Crush one teaspoon of methi seeds till they turn into a somewhat grainy powder form.

Boil 1 cup water and pour it into a bowl.

Add the methi seeds and one teaspoon of honey to sweeten it.

You can also add other herbs like basil leaves.

Cover and let the ingredients steep for 2-3 minutes.

Strain and enjoy while warm. The best time to drink fenugreek tea is first thing in the morning. Caution: Side effects may include diarrhoea, stomach upset, bloating, gas, and a maple syrup door in urine. People with high blood pressure should avoid fenugreek tea. 5. Chamomile Tea Chamomile tea can help gain weight due to its property to ease digestive-related issues such as flatulence and indigestion [9]. This will then help to improve the appetite. Chamomile tea is naturally soothing due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and astringent properties. How to make chamomile tea? Add a bit of chamomile powder to a glass of hot boiled water.

Steep it for about 10 minutes.

Strain it and drink two times a day. Chamomile tea can be consumed any time but consumed in the evening for its relaxing effects and potential sleep benefits. Caution: When consumed in large quantities, it can cause drowsiness and vomiting. 6. Chen Pi Tea Chenpi or Chen pi is a fresh sun-dried tangerine (orange) peel used as a traditional seasoning and medicine. The health benefits of Chen Pi have been proven and used in the treatment of diarrhoea, nausea, peptic ulcers and indigestion. Along with that, you can enjoy an added benefit of gaining weight, as the tea can increase your appetite by regulating gastric secretions [10]. How to make Chen pi tea? You will need 2-3 oranges, hot water and one teaspoon of honey

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F.

Peel the oranges and slice the peel into thin strips.

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread the orange peel in a single layer.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the peel, is slightly hardened and curled.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let cool completely.

You can store the peels in an airtight container and keep them in a cool, dry place or the fridge for up to 3 months.

Now for the tea, add a spoonful of dried peel into a cup of hot boiling water.

Let steep for 5-10 minutes.

Stir in a teaspoon of honey and enjoy. Chen pi tea can be consumed any time of the day. On A Final Note… Every food you consume should be consumed in a healthy quantity, however healthy the food is. The same goes for the teas listed above.