ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Osteoporosis Diet For Women: Foods To Eat & Foods To Avoid

    By

    According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about 200 million women worldwide. In comparison to men, women are much more likely to be affected by osteoporosis. The condition is commonly found in women because they start losing bone mass quickly with age, due to low bone density.

     

    An average woman aged between 20 and 80 yearsloses one-third of her hip bone density compared to men. The condition is known to develop especially after menopause because it is when the bones begin to lose density and turns weak. Studies have revealed that white and Asian women are at a higher risk of developing the condition.

    In the early stages of the condition, there are no particular signs. The symptoms only begin to show once the bones have become too weak and fragile. If the condition is not severe, the treatment method will not include any medications but will be comprised of measures to manage and avoid the risk factors.

    Upon understanding the root cause of the condition, a suitable treatment method will be adopted. There are some measures you can adopt to manage and control the onset of osteoporosis and having a well-balanced diet with foods that are rich in calcium and vitamin D are central.

    In the current article, we will take a look at a suitable osteoporosis diet for women- what foods to eat and what to avoid.

    Array

    1. Yoghurt

    Foods like yoghurtare fortified with vitamin D. One cup of yoghurt also gives you a good amount of calcium as well. A fat-free plain yoghurt gives you about 30 per cent of your calcium and 20 per cent of your vitamin Dfor the day. This is one of the best foods for maintaining healthy bones and joints.

    Array

    2. Cheese

    Rich in calcium, consuming cheeseis proven to be beneficial for women with osteoporosis as well as, to help prevent the onset of it. However, just because cheese is full of calcium, you don't have to eat in excess. 40g of cheddar cheese contains more than 30 per cent of your daily value of calcium.

    Array
     

    3. Sardines

    Extremely beneficial for a woman with osteoporosis, sardines are a rich source of calcium and vitamin D. The fishes also have bone-boosting minerals like phosphorus and zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids that help dampen down joint inflammation as well.

    Array

    4. Salmon

    Calcitonin salmon is used to treat osteoporosis in womenwho are at least 5 years past menopause. A 3-ounce piece of salmon contains more than 100 per cent of your daily vitamin Dvalue, making it an optimal part of your osteoporosis diet.

    Array

    5. Beef Liver

    Beef liver is known for containing a high concentration of vitamin A. Each slice provides over 400 per cent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin A for an adult. Beef liver is also a rich source of a variety of essential minerals, including copper, phosphorus, selenium, zinc and iron, which help support the health of bones.

    Array

    6. Eggs

    Egg yolks are high in vitamin D, which is essential for one's bone health as the vitamin is responsiblefor the amount of calcium absorption by your body, by stimulating the production of the calcium-binding protein.

    You can eat up to three eggs per day.

    Array

    7. Spinach

    If you prefer vegetarian foods, spinach is the right answer for you. One cup of cooked spinach contains almost 25 per cent of your daily calcium requirement. This is one of the best bone-strengthening foods to opt for.

    Array

    8. Nuts

    Nuts and seeds can bolster bone health in several ways. Walnuts and flax-seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. Peanuts and almonds contain potassium, which protects against the loss of calcium through urine. Some ideal nuts for osteoporosisprevention include almonds, sunflower seeds, or pistachios. Eat a handful each day as a snack to promote bone health.

    Array

    9. Fortified Juices

    Juices of apple, orange, pear, banana, lemon, spinach, ginger root are very good foods for osteoporosis. Keep varying your juicesday by day.

    Apart from the aforementioned, cereals and bread with added calcium are also food for an osteoporosis diet for women. Green leafy vegetables such as broccoli, kale, collard greens, dried figs, turnip greens, and mustard greens and dairy products are also beneficial.

    Array

    1. Alcohol

    Although a moderate amount of alcoholis considered safe for those with osteoporosis, excess of it can lead to bone loss. As per studies, one should limit their consumption to 2 per day.

    Array

    2. High-salt foods

    Excess salt consumption can cause your body to release calcium through your urine, leading to bone loss. Limit or avoid saltconsumption whenever possible.

    Array

    3. Caffeine

    Drinkssuch as coffee, tea, sodas, and energy drinks contain caffeine, which can decrease calcium absorption and contribute to bone loss. Therefore, be vary of the drinks you consume and always drink these beveragesin moderation.

    Array

    4. Wheat Bran

    Wheat bran is a rich source of fibre, which also contain high levels of phytatesthat can hinder the process of calcium absorption.

    Array

    Beans/Legumes – Are They Good For Women With Osteoporosis?

    A topic of contradictory opinions, while beans contain calcium, magnesium, fibre and other nutrients, they are also high in substances called phytates- which interfere with your body's ability to absorb the calcium that is contained in beans.

    While beans have some healthy attributes for womenwith osteoporosis, it can also adversely affect one's bone health. Therefore, one must reduce the phytate content in beans before consumption. First, soak them in water for two to three hours before cooking, and then drain the beans and add fresh water for cooking to reduce the phytate content.

    Array

    A Sample Osteoporosis Diet For Women

    Breakfast: 1 glass orange juice with 1 cup whole-grain cereal in 1 glass milk.

    Lunch: Boiled fish with stir-fried vegetables and some left green vegetables (add limited salt).

    Snack: 1 banana/apple.

    Dinner: ½ portion rice, boiled vegetables/fish with plain yoghurt.

    More OSTEOPOROSISNews  

    Read more about: osteoporosis women diet
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue