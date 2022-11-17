Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Mantra: Its A Mix Of Vacays, Training Tools And More Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes her fitness and wellness seriously - very seriously, tbh. It's no secret that she embraces every phase of her body, from size zero through postpartum. She also often shares her healthy lifestyle with her fans and encourages them to do the same. As a result of all those extremes, Bebo's all about balance when it comes to health.

Take a look at the actor's holistic approach to health.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Mantra

1. Get in the flow

Indulging in a daily dose of endorphins through yoga, the ardent yogini finds her flow in hour-long therapeutic sessions each day.

One of the yoga practices that anyone can practice is flow yoga. It is a type of yoga that emphasizes the connection between breath, movement, and the mind. It is based on the principles of hatha, vinyasa, and ashtanga yoga [1].

2. The power of training tools

Kareena's go-to training tool forces your muscles and connective tissues to work harder to fully absorb your workout's energy. If you're the type of person, who prefers working out from home rather than going to the gym, investing in the right fitness tool will ensure you get the most out of it [2].



Note: Do not use dumbbells instead of training tools.

3. Wellness vacations for the win!

Whether it's a massage, a hike in the hills, or simply snuggling in bed with room service at a top-tier hotel, Kareena's wellness vacation is all about unwinding with massages and room service. However, you don't have to copy that! A wellness vacation doesn't have to be a trip to a top-end hotel in a foreign country; it can also be a weekend getaway to your nearest farmhouse.

4. Find your badminton-companion

Take a cue from the celebrity couple Saif and Bebo and find a friend to play some easy games like badminton if you're tired of working out. You can tone your muscles, improve flexibility, and lose weight while working out in a sport like a badminton without feeling the burn.

Badminton is a sport that helps strengthen the heart muscle and limits the risk of blood vessel clogging, thereby reducing the risk of coronary heart disease. It is also a moderate-intensity activity, so it is a healthy way to meet the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week [3].

5. Last but, definitely not least - Love your body

Kareen Kapoor is a strict vegetarian. In addition to following a plant-based diet rich in proteins and antioxidants, Bebo's best-kept secret to her toned and glowing skin is detox juices - 100% organic apple cider vinegar detox drinks.

According to advocates of the ACV diet, drinking ACV daily or as part of an ACV, detox provides benefits such as weight loss, pH balance, blood sugar regulation, cholesterol reduction and improved digestion [4][5].

Thursday, November 17, 2022, 17:45 [IST]