Can Jumping Help Ease Depression? Its Other Benefits And Types Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Jumping is one of the simplest physical exercises you can do. Uncomplicated and easy to do, jumping as a form of exercise has certain benefits to not just your body but also your emotional health. As experts point out, exercising is the best thing to do to keep yourself healthy and fit.

It is true that while the health benefits of jogging and walking are widely discussed, the simple act of jumping is barely there in the picture. Let's change that, shall we? Today, we will look into the benefits of jumping, specifically, jumping for depression.

Jumping For Joy: The Benefits Of Jumping On Depression

One of the most commonly major depressive disorders, depression is a serious mental health condition that has affected around 45 per cent of the Indian population, and globally, it is estimated that 5 per cent of adults suffer from depression [1].

Several measures help manage depression, with the most effective one being medical treatments such as therapy or medications. In the case of a minor depression, regular exercise, a well-balanced diet, regular sleep hours and proper rest (along with therapy) can help ease depression symptoms [2].

Can exercise help with mental health conditions?

When you exercise regularly, your body can release the feel-good chemicals called endorphins, resulting in a boost in the overall mood [3]. Aerobic exercises, including jogging, swimming, cycling, walking, gardening, jumping and dancing, have been proved to reduce anxiety and depression [4].

The beneficial effects of exercise on mental health are that it helps cause distraction (from obsessive thoughts), self-efficacy and social interaction. And also, by improving self-esteem and cognitive function [5]. Effective and evidence-based physical activities can help individuals suffering from serious mental illness, several studies are proof of this claim [6][7].

Do Jumping Help With Depression?

Experts point out that jumping will increase the intake of more oxygen and this will keep the brain cells more energetic. This will improve your concentration and will keep you in a good mood throughout the day [8].

The benefit of jumping for an individual with minor depression and depression symptoms is that when you jump, your body releases serotonin, causing your body and mind to relax. Likewise, the production of endorphins during this fun exercise can help relieve stress and pain [9].

Fitness experts say that aerobic exercises such as jumping have psychological and emotional benefits other than the obvious overall body fitness. As endorphins are the body's natural morphine (help releases dopamine - causing happiness), the secretion of these by the brain can produce a sense of well-being or joy and also decrease pain levels [10].

Continuously doing jumping as a form of exercise can be boring, so you should try different types of jumping exercise techniques. Rope jumping, trampoline and bouncing are some of the examples. Getting the help of a fitness expert can help you in selecting a perfect technique that suits your health status. Before selecting jumping as a mode of exercise, you have to consider your health status.

Other Benefits Of Jumping As A Form Of Exercise

Stronger bones: Regular jumping exercises help you in developing stronger bones, especially on your legs. It also strengthens your joints and prevents brittle bone disease. If you have joint problems, get expert advice from a doctor before doing any jumping exercise [11][12].

Improved coordination: Jumping is not as simple as you think. When you are fully concentrated and involved in the process, you need mental and physical coordination and a perfect rhythm. Jumping exercises can improve mental and physical harmony and synchronization. This is one of the ways how jumping enhances your health.

Healthy heart: Jumping is the best exercise to do to increase the overall blood circulation of your body. The heart will work more efficiently by pumping blood throughout the body. Regular jumping exercises can improve the health of your heart.

Treats cellulite: Jumping acts effectively on reducing cellulite, by improving the circulation of the lymphocytes. Lymphocytes accentuate the breakdown of cellulite. The vibrations of the muscles will push more lymphatic fluid to the areas having cellulite.

May aid weight loss: Doing jumping exercises regularly can burn excess calories and can also increase the overall metabolic rate. However, make sure that you are regular in performing the exercise.

Types Of Jumping Exercises

1. Jumping jacks: This one can help enhance your stamina and also helps your body get used to coordination skills. Do them to maximise your endurance levels too.

How to do:

Stand on the floor with legs together.

Now, jump into the air and land on the ground.

While you jump, your hands must raise and touch each other above your head. And your legs should go a bit wide (60 cms).

Now, again jump and come back to normal position bringing your legs together and hands to your sides.

Now, let us go into the physical benefits of jumping jacks.

2. Rope skipping: From burning calories to improving coordination, boosting mood and strengthening bone density, rope skipping is good for your overall health.

How to do:

Grab a handle in each hand and start with the rope behind you, with your elbows slightly bent.

Jump one to two inches off the floor, giving the rope just enough space to slip under your feet.

Land on the balls of your feet.

Keep your elbows close to your sides as you turn the rope.

Make your jumps small and consistent.

Do 10-15 jumps to warm up and get the feel for the basic jump.

On A Final Note...

In a way, jumping does bring you joy. If the symptoms of depression are severe and hindering daily activities, consult a psychologist immediately.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 20:03 [IST]