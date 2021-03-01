Exercise Tips For Women Over 40 Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Getting older does not mean getting weaker. It is possible to look and feel great at any age, and it is primarily up to you, that is if you can put in the effort. While external factors such as an injury, illness, or even just life can get in the way - it is fixable.

For women, as one gets older, the risks of health issues and illnesses increase [1]. Chronic pain and illnesses can worsen with inactivity, and the best and easiest way to manage these are by being physically active.

Regular physical activity can help improve the quality of sleep, reduces stress and prevents disease [2]. Doctors point out that for women over 4, exercise can help keep the body strong and energy up.

If you are a woman over 40 and looking to improve your physical health through exercise, here are some pointers.

Exercise Tips For Women Over 40

1. Go Easy On Yourself

The first and foremost thing to pay attention to is to go easy on yourself. It is not necessary to work out for hours on end every day [3]. You can use a heart rate monitor to check the intensity of the workout and likewise manage the type of workouts you choose. If you do not have a heart rate monitor, a simple pulse check can help you understand your heartbeat rate.

To count your heartbeat, count the beats for 6 seconds and multiply that number by 10 [4]. For women over 40, the target heart rate is 90-153, and the maximum can be 180 and not more.

Brisk walking for 30 minutes a day, 5 days per week, is suitable and beneficial. If you have more time to spare, do more intense exercises, such as jogging or running, 15 per day.

2. Choose Something You Love

If you see exercise as a chore, you are less likely to experience the benefits of it - and that's a universal understanding. Find an exercise you love so that getting up to do exercise will not be a 'task' for you. You can also experiment until you find a type of exercise that makes you happy. In addition to this, doing exercises that you love will help release dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin, neurotransmitters that deal with feelings of reward, alertness, contentment and feelings of wellbeing [5].

3. Do Strength Training

Health experts point out that, as you age, it is important to take up strength training [6]. Strength training slows bone and muscle loss as you age and keeps your body strong for everyday activities like taking the stairs and gardening. Strength training is beneficial for osteoporosis, which women are more likely to have than men [7].

Studies also show that strength training reduces the risk of cardiac death and cancer and improve brain function in adults ages 55-66 who have mild cognitive impairment.

4. Do A Combination

Working out can be fun if you mix up two to three work out options that are your favourite. For example, mix cardio (for your cardiovascular health) and weight training (for your strength). If the workout routine feels repetitive, add more intensity or another element to the workout [8]. Keep in mind to go slow and gradually mix up more exercises.

Some more exercise tips for women over 40 are as follows:

• Try water-workouts, such as water aerobic activity, as it can help improve bone mineral density and functional fitness in postmenopausal women.

• Set a goal and track your progress.

• Get yourself a workout buddy who is furry. Studies point out that older adults with heart disease who have dogs are more likely to be active [9].

Exercises For Women Over 40

Here, we have listed some of the best types of workout/exercises for women over 40 [10].

• To manage and prevent heart disease: Cardiovascular workouts like running, spinning etc., 3 to 4 times a week.

• To ward off osteoporosis: High-impact activities like dancing, jumping jacks etc., 1 to 2 times a week.

• To manage arthritis: Strength training like squats, deadlifts etc., 2 to 3 times a week.

• To fight depression: Yoga, once a week.

• To fight back pain: Holding a plank for 90 seconds, 3 times a week.

On A Final Note...

All experts say that when your body ages, you need to focus on what you can do, not what your limitations are. Do not worry; all you have to do is Keep Moving.