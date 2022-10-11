Diwali 2022: Tips To Enjoy Diwali Sweets Healthily Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

We're getting closer to Diwali 2022! Indian cultures are rich in traditions, customs, foods, and memories. From home decorations to planning Diwali parties with friends, the spirit of Diwali has brightened up our routines, no lie!

And of course, with Diwali comes the Diwali sweets, and who can ever say no to them - Even though they are most likely not great for our health? - especially true for calorie-laden desserts that could make us sick.

Adding a healthy twist to sweets will ensure we do not go through a guilt trip later. There is no reason for us to skip eating sweets altogether.

Tips To Enjoy Diwali Sweets Healthily

1. Choose healthier desserts

Choose badam katli, which has omega-3 fatty acids, over kaju katli or besan ladoo, which has protein or peanut ladoo, which has monosaturated fatty acids, over rava ladoo. You can go for mysore pak instead of coconut ladoo because it has protein [1].

2. Make your treats

Instead of going to the shops this Diwali 2022, you can make some drool-worthy treats at home. Home-made laddoos with jaggery and dry fruits can help you control your calorie intake. Besides good ingredients, homemade snacks and sweets are also fresh and light [2]. Because you'll be making the Diwali sweets at home, you can get healthy ingredients to the recipes.

3. Eat milk-based desserts

Choosing a milk-based dessert, such as shrikhand, mishit doi, kheer, etc., is a good way to provide your family with a rich source of protein. Milk desserts can be prepared at home with any modifications you desire. For example, natural flavours, like cinnamon, nutmeg, dates, raisins, and fresh fruit, can be used instead of sugar [3]. You can also use honey or jaggery instead of refined sugar, but you must watch the amount.

4. Don't forget the portion size

Make minis or cut smaller pieces of desserts high in fat, like jalebi, malpua, gulab jamun, gulpapdi, sheera etc. Then, if it's your absolute favourite, reduce the portion size [4].

5. Drink plenty of water

While you're feasting, keep hydrated as well. This keeps you from getting water retention or digestive problems. Water also keeps your blood pressure in check because of all the salty, oily and fattening food you eat all day [5]. Drinking 10-12 glasses a day also keeps you full and keeps you from bingeing.

On A Final Note...

It may seem paradoxical to combine healthy foods with desserts. Healthy food is generally low in fats, low in simple sugars, or rich in vitamins and minerals. In contrast, desserts are generally high in calories and are expected to be sweet. But by making a few modifications, we can make desserts healthy and guilt-free.

Have a joyous Diwali, everyone!

