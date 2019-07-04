Just In
Don't Miss
- Technology Infinix New Hot Series Smartphone Teased On Flipkart : Launch Expected Soon
- Finance How Individuals Are Impacted By Tax Proposals In Union Budget 2019-20?
- News 7th Pay Commission: Disappointment continues as budget doesn’t address CG employees’ concerns
- Automobiles Union Budget 2019 Offers GST Reduction On EVs, Tax Benefits Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh
- Movies Asha Sharath's Controversial Video Takes Social Media By Storm: Fans Threaten To Boycott Her Movies
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka: Preview, where to watch, timing, key players
- Education IBPS RRB 2019 To Be Held In 13 Local Languages: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Fitness Tips To Get Abs Like Katrina Kaif
It's been more than a decade since Katrina Kaif debuted in Bollywood. With each passing year, this quintessential diva has taken her fitness game to a whole new level. Disciplined physical activity and regular exercise not only boost up your muscle and bone strength [1] , but can also help you achieve envious abs like Katrina.
Nonetheless, it is important to understand that training your body takes patience and perseverance. It doesn't happen overnight. But with these simple fitness tips, you can make your abs workout pay off sooner than you believe. Read on to find out how:
1. Follow A Mandatory Warm-Up Regime
It is always important to start off with a warm-up session to avoid injuries [2] . Light stretching and gentle standing rotation of your midsection will help you prepare the muscles for the training.
2. Focus On The Burn
Mind and body are deeply connected. So try not to be distracted by other thoughts and to concentrate on exercise while you are working out. With more focus, you will be less likely to invite any kind of injury.
3. Keep Your Rib Cage Closed
It is advisable to keep your rib cage closed when you lower down from a sit-up. This gives your lower back the necessary support and 'crunch' your abs more.
4. Do Not Forget To Breathe
Your core muscles need adequate oxygen to work out at full capacity [3] . So timely inhaling and exhaling are the key to a fruitful workout session.
5. Rotate, Twist And Turn
Introduce abs exercises that make your body work in all dimensions instead of repeating one certain movement throughout.
6. Lift Some Weight
Include some weight into your regular workout regime to strengthen and tone up your abs sooner [4] .
7. Mix Some Squats
Squats are a good way to improve abs strength. They make the muscles of your stomach and lower back area stronger [5] .
8. Lower Back Training
Core exercises that target your abs, need to be balanced with specific low-back exercises. Strengthening your lower back completes the cycle of a perfect abs workout.
9. Practice Balancing
Balance work is a part of building stable and stronger abs. Whether you use a bosu ball, a stability ball, a balance board or just practice standing on one leg - you should challenge your core area (the midsection of your body including front, back and the sides) for a better result.
10. Follow A Protein-rich Diet
Diet plays a major role in getting the dream physique you are aspiring to achieve. Blend a lot of lean protein, low-fat dairy products, fruit and vegetables and whole grain in your daily diet to make the best of your workout.
11. Get Enough Rest And Sleep
Sleep and adequate rest help your muscles to recover and repair from the strain of vigorous training. Go slow and give your abs a day of rest between two days of workout [6] .
To summarise, there is no short cut to those attractive abs. However, a slow and steady approach with a mix of proper diet and rest will speed up the results.
- [1] Booth, F. W., Roberts, C. K., & Laye, M. J. (2012). Lack of exercise is a major cause of chronic diseases.Comprehensive Physiology,2(2), 1143–1211.
- [2] Slauterbeck, J. R., Reilly, A., Vacek, P. M., Choquette, R., Tourville, T. W., Mandelbaum, B., … Beynnon, B. D. (). Characterization of Prepractice Injury Prevention Exercises of High School Athletic Teams.Sports health,9(6), 511–517.
- [3] Tong, T. K., Wu, S., Nie, J., Baker, J. S., & Lin, H. (2014). The occurrence of core muscle fatigue during high-intensity running exercise and its limitation to performance: the role of respiratory work.Journal of sports science & medicine,13(2), 244–251.
- [4] Soriano, M. A., Suchomel, T. J., & Comfort, P. (2019). Weightlifting Overhead Pressing Derivatives: A Review of the Literature.Sports medicine (Auckland, N.Z.), 49(6), 867–885.
- [5] van den Tillaar R. (2019). Effect of Descent Velocity upon Muscle Activation and Performance in Two-Legged Free Weight Back Squats.Sports (Basel, Switzerland),7(1), 15.
- [6] Buysse D. J. (2014). Sleep health: can we define it? Does it matter?.Sleep,37(1), 9–17.