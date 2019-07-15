20 Healthy Snacks To Curb Hunger Diet Fitness oi-Shivangi Karn

Hunger is a natural body signal that cannot be ignored. Most people munch on unhealthy foods when they feel hungry that leads to an increase in their daily calorie intake causing weight gain, obesity, and other health problems. The important thing they miss out is that there's a much healthier way to snack and curb hunger. Take a look at these 20 healthy snacks which are sure to keep hunger aside and limit cravings for unhealthy foods.

1. Oatmeal

Oats contain a large amount of fibre which when taken keeps the glucose level in control [1] as they take much longer to get digested by the body. Its slow digestive property makes it one of the best healthy snacks that can be taken mainly in the morning to keep you full all day long.

Studies show that oatmeal porridge helps in lowering the high blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol [2] in the body. It is also considered as a go-to fitness food for athletes as a bowl of it can provide them with enough energy to workout while keeping their hunger satisfied and blood sugar levels constant throughout the exercise.

When you get bored of eating oats daily, just add a few fresh fruits, honey, and nuts to entice your taste buds.

2. Dry Fruits With Dark Chocolate

Combining dark chocolates with dry fruits is a smart way to get a healthy snack as well as control hunger [3] . It can lower appetite for a maximum of 12 hours due to its ideal ratio of fat and protein and also due to the slow digestive property of dark chocolate.

While the bittersweet taste of dark chocolate suppresses appetite, some studies also show that the antioxidants present in it acts as a hunger suppressant helping in losing weight and controlling blood sugar levels.

Indulge in the taste of each bite of dark chocolate mixed with dry fruits and eat mindfully.

3. Berries

Berries are loaded with antioxidants like ellagic acid, anthocyanins, and resveratrol [4] . Eating a mixture of different-coloured berries will give a powerful combination of nutrients. Studies show that certain berries like blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries have an excessive amount of antioxidant that protects cells as well as decrease the risk of many diseases.

Berries are packed with fibre which is soluble in nature. The soluble property of these little juicy foods makes the digestion slow leading to an increased feeling of fullness. This leads to the improvement in insulin response and a balanced blood sugar level in our body.

Prepare a delicious smoothie out of berries and orange to satisfy your taste and hunger.

4. Avocado

Avocado is abundant in oleic acid, a monosaturated omega-9 fatty acid that has a number of health benefits from reducing cholesterol to improving the heart's health. When avocado is ingested, it stimulates the production of OEA (Oleoylethanolamide) in the small intestine that suppresses hunger and ultimately reduce calorie intake in the next meal time [5] .

The unsaturated fat present in the avocado sends a satiety signal to the brain which in return promotes weight loss and balances cholesterol level.

Apart from avocados, there are certainly other sources like nuts, olives, and canola that contain the maximum amount of oleic acid.

Slice avocados for salads or sandwiches or blend them into a smoothie.

5. Green Salad

Green salad is diet-friendly and one can have it any time of the day as a healthy snack or as a mid-day meal. It is loaded with varieties of vegetables containing vitamin A, C, and K that make it a healthy snack to curb appetite [6] .

Green salad may include cucumber, spinach, Romaine lettuce, carrots, radishes, and other leafy vegetables along with certain herbs like basil or parsley. Sum it up with a grilled chicken or salmon, cheese, and grains as they will add protein and calcium to diet and will satisfy hunger without compromising with our health.

6. Sprouts And Beans

Sprouts and beans are good sources of dietary fibre that makes up for the best salad before workout session [7] . Sprouts are rich in protein, magnesium, vitamin C and K, and phosphorus [16] while beans are rich in vitamin A, C, and K, potassium, protein, and folic acid [17] . A combination of both in the form of salad helps in controlling hunger without affecting the cholesterol level.

Sprouts improve digestion, reduce allergic reactions, boost metabolism, improve blood circulation, and help the body fight against cancer and heart diseases. On the other hand, beans act as an antioxidant, control diabetes, and prevent fatty liver.

Toss sprouts and beans together, add carrots and cucumber along with some chopped garlic and chillies and enjoy a tasty healthy snack anytime.

7. Hard-boiled Egg

Hard-boiled eggs are a good source of protein containing only fewer calories and virtually no fat. Many health experts consider it the best snack throughout the day.

8. Soup

Soup is an ideal choice for snacks and meals in which one gets an endless option to match as per their taste with a multitude of health benefits. It contains fibre, minerals, iron, vitamin A, fewer calories and other nutrients as per the ingredients added in it.

Researchers suggest that having a bowl of soup before the meal will provide you satiety making you consume fewer calories later [9] .

9. Yogurt

Yogurt is high in protein, potassium, calcium along with numerous vitamins and minerals. The lactic acid present in yogurt help keep digestion in control, prevents different types of infection, and also plays an important role in preventing cancer.

Compared to other dairy products, yogurt is proven effective in suppressing appetite and controlling hunger [10] .

Consider Greek yogurt over normal yogurt as it contains more protein and less fat.

10. Boiled Corn

Boiled corn contains a large amount of dietary fibre [12] and protein making it suitable to be consumed before the workout session. It contains antioxidants, folic acid, minerals like phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium, and vitamin C and A. This makes boiled corn a satisfying and stomach-filling food.

11. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain monosaturated fats that satisfy the urge to snack without affecting calories level. They are loaded with vitamin B, E, and K, iron, zinc, and magnesium [18] . Pumpkin seeds are diet-friendly and simultaneously fills the stomach with their fibre.

12. Dates

Dates have numerous health benefits. They are rich in dietary fibre [13] that helps satiate hunger cravings without adding any calories to our diet. But, one should be aware of its consumption as too much dates lead to weight gain.

13. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter suppresses appetite and increases fullness. It is a protein-rich snack that can be added to any fruits for flavour and to reduce hunger cravings.

Peanut butter contains healthy fat, fibre, proteins, and essential vitamins. Studies proved that adding up to 3 tablespoons of peanut butter in breakfast can lessen our desire to eat later [19] . This makes it a great meal-satisfaction food.

Sum it up with banana to curb your hunger faster.

14. Energy Bars

Energy bars are quick energy boosting snacks that can be taken anytime in a day. It acts as a healthy fuel to cover hunger pangs and provide beneficial nutrients at the same time. Energy bars contain macronutrients like carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Be selective while choosing energy bars as they should not contain more sugar or fat in it.

Granola bars are the best energy bars as they are often made up of grains that contain more amount of fibre [23] .

15. Roasted Chickpea

Chickpeas are high in dietary fibre and have a low glycemic index. This makes chickpeas a hunger-satisfying food and they are processed at a slower rate in the body, thereby controlling hunger and reducing cravings [14] .

16. Fox Nuts

Fox nuts, also known as makhana or lotus seeds, are incredibly delicious and a healthy snack to munch on. They are low in cholesterol, sodium, and fat and rich in protein, iron, magnesium, and carbohydrates [20] . This crunchy snack is best to pop in anytime whenever you are hungry.

Roast the seeds with a little ghee and enjoy them.

17. Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe contains folate, calcium, vitamin A, C, K, magnesium, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids [21] . It is a filling food that satiates appetite and helps control the urge to munch. Cantaloupe contains no cholesterol, no fat, and are naturally low in calories.

18. Home-made Rye Crackers

Studies found that in comparison to wheat bread, rye crackers reduce the next-meal appetite by 8%. They are high in fibre, protein and also contain selenium, iron, and other nutrients [24] .

Rye crackers are crispy, crunchy and control hunger along with providing sufficient energy.

19. Roasted Almonds With Honey

Almonds are satisfying and they help control appetite [15] . They contain unsaturated fat and fibre which make them a snack filled with nutrients. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids and proteins and as we know, proteins take much time to digest, giving us a full-stomach feeling.

20. Celery

Celery is best regarded as a cheap diet food, low in calories containing a good amount of dietary fibre. It is a versatile veggie that can be eaten raw and cooked both.

Celery is rich in vitamin K, vitamin A, folate, potassium and low in calories [22] .

