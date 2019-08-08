10 Exercises That Help Increase Breast Size Naturally Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

A woman's breast size is dependent on aspects such as lifestyle, genetics and body weight. With surgery being the primary option chosen by a large number of people for enhancing the breast size, natural ways are often overlooked - mostly due to the possible ineffectiveness and the time taken by these measures.

There are various supplements, herbs, creams, enlargement pumps, and massages, which are advertised as being the solution for increasing breast size. However, there is no scientific evidence proving the effectiveness of the aforementioned [1] .

Exercises that concentrate on the back, shoulder muscles and pectoral muscles help in toning the chest muscles located behind the breast tissue, thereby improving one's posture and size. We have gathered some of the best and effective 'natural' ways to improve your breast size, that does not have any side-effects [2] .

Check out the following exercises and make sure you follow the steps religiously, to avoid any injuries.

1. Wall Presses

Doing this exercise can help build your pectoral muscles, causing your chest to expand with regular practice. One of the easiest types of exercises for breast enlargement, it does not require any extra types of equipment [3] .

How to do

Stand in front of a wall and press your palms flat against it.

Keep the palms at the same height as your chest.

Move forward slowly, pressing your palms, till your head is close to the wall.

Return to the original position.

Repeat 10 to 15 times.

2. Arm Circles

Effective and easy, arm circles can also be done using dumbbells or weighted cans. With the exercise involving the movement of your shoulder muscles and back muscles, they can help increase breast size.

How to do

Extend your arms out to the side at shoulder level.

Make small circular motions backwards with your hand at a slow pace.

Continue for 1 minute.

Now, do the same but forward for 1 minute.

Then, slowly move your arms up and down for 1 minute.

Repeat 2 to 3 times.

3. Arm Presses

This exercise involves the movement of your shoulder and pectoral muscles, which are effective in increasing your breast size. You can do the exercise using weights as well.

How to do

Stand with your hands extended in front of your chest.

Keep your palms together.

Open your arms until they are behind your back.

Then, bring your arms back together.

Do the exercise for 1 minute.

4. Prayer Pose

This exercise too requires the movement of your pectoral muscles and is one of the easiest exercises for breast enlargement [3] .

How to do

Keep your arms extended.

Press your palms together for 30 seconds.

Bend your elbows at 90 degrees.

And, press your palms in toward, like you are praying.

Maintain the pose for 10 seconds and release.

Repeat 15 times.

5. Horizontal Chest Press

Similar to the prayer pose, this form of exercise requires the movement of your pectoral muscles which has a direct impact on improving your breast size.

How to do

First, extend your arms in front of your body.

Bend them at a 90-degree angle.

Then, open your arms wide and bring them together.

Repeat for 1 minute.

6. Chest Press Extensions

By working your pectoral muscles located behind the breast muscles, chest press extensions will help in increasing your breast/cup size. This exercise requires a dumbbell or weighted cans that can be used in place of the dumbbells [4] .

How to do

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Keeping your elbows bend, bring your hands up so they are in line with your shoulders.

Slowly straighten your arms and extend in front of you.

Now, bring your hand back to your shoulders.

Then, slowly lower your wrists.

Keep your elbows on your sides and repeat 2-3 sets of 12.

7. Push-ups

One of the most common exercises practised, push-ups are the most effective form of exercise for naturally increasing your breast size.

How to do

Lie on the ground and put your palms on the sides of your chest.

Slightly bending your elbows, push your body up until your arms are almost straight.

Then, slowly lower your body back down.

Do 2-3 sets of 12.

8. Reverse Dumbbell Fly

Slightly difficult in comparison to the other exercises, reverse dumbbell flys need practice. It can be especially difficult for beginners. Start slowly and practise regularly [4] .

How to do

Take a pair of dumbbells or cans.

Bend forward at your hips until your torso is nearly parallel to the floor.

Set your feet at shoulder-width apart.

Let the dumbbells hang straight down from your shoulders, with your arms slightly bent.

Keeping your back flat and raise your arms straight out to your sides.

Keep them in line with your body.

Pause and return to the starting position.

9. Palm Presses

An effective exercise for increasing your breast size, palm presses are also called a dynamic-tension push. These are said to be effective for increasing your breast size [4] .

How to do

Place your palms together in front of your breasts.

Bend your elbows and push your hands against each other as hard as you can.

Hold the pose for 5-10 seconds.

Repeat at least 5 times.

10. Chest Dips

This exercise has a direct impact on your chest, which in turn makes it beneficial for naturally increasing your breast size.

How to do

Place your palms firmly on top of an evenly elevated parallel platform (desks, benches or kitchen counter).

Keep shoulder-width distance.

Slowly raise yourself without locking your elbow.

Steadily dip your body lower.

Make sure your body leans slightly forward.

Repeat 4-5 times.

