ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alia Bhatt Shares A Video Of Her Doing Deadlift, Here's Why You Should Start Doing This Exercise

    By

    Alia Bhatt is on the top of her game right now! Her upcoming films are Sadak 2, Inshallah, Takht, Brahmastra and South film RRR. Despite her tight work schedule, she has managed to take time out to sweat hard in the gym to look her best on screen.

    The actor who is a fitness freak has shared two videos of her strenuous deadlift workouts on her Instagram stories. The deadlift workout is one of the best exercises to build your muscles, burn fat, gain strength, and get an athlete body.

    The benefits of deadlift workout are that it changes your body posture, increases overall strength and makes you confident from within.

    Deadlift workouts elevate your strength and improve stability, especially in women who are new to weightlifting. If you have a bad posture, deadlifts can help retain your normal body posture. It strengthens your back, core muscles and your legs, which make you walk upright and sit with straight shoulders.

    Practising deadlifts aids in losing weight as well. The heavyweights will help in increasing your lean muscle mass, which in turn raises your metabolic rate, making your body efficient in burning more calories.

    Alia Bhatt's Birthday: Her Workout And Diet Plan

    In a single lift, the deadlift targets multiple muscle groups. It develops strength in the glutes, upper front legs, lower back, hamstrings, middle and upper back, abs, and the muscles from your jaw to your shoulder.

    Note: Deadlifts are a challenging exercise to learn. Work with a gym professional so that you can master the correct technique. Once you have learnt, you can practice deadlifts daily as a part of exercise regime. Also, consult a doctor before starting this exercise.

    Watch the video here:

    View this post on Instagram

    💟💟Last Night She Did Workout With @sohfitofficial at @beyondstudiomumbai 💟💟 . . Follow me :- @aliaabhattpics ❤️. . . . . Use :- #aliaabhattpics . #aliabhatt #alia #aliabhattfans #aliabhatthottest #aliabhattfc #salmankhan #shahrukhkhan #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #shraddhakapoor #sunnyleone #dishapatani #saraalikhan #katrinakaif #kareenakapoor #latestfashion #bollywood #hollywoodunlocked #thepradasong #kalankteaser #varundhawan #sanjaydutt #sanjubaba #sonakshisinha #sonamkapoor #instagram #nature #sadak2 #kritisanon

    A post shared by Alia 🌸 FAN PAGE (@aliaabhattpics) on

    Ace Cricketer Hardik Pandya Loves Doing Pilates, Here's Why You Should Do This Workout

    More HEALTH BENEFITS News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue