Alia Bhatt Shares A Video Of Her Doing Deadlift, Here's Why You Should Start Doing This Exercise
Alia Bhatt is on the top of her game right now! Her upcoming films are Sadak 2, Inshallah, Takht, Brahmastra and South film RRR. Despite her tight work schedule, she has managed to take time out to sweat hard in the gym to look her best on screen.
The actor who is a fitness freak has shared two videos of her strenuous deadlift workouts on her Instagram stories. The deadlift workout is one of the best exercises to build your muscles, burn fat, gain strength, and get an athlete body.
The benefits of deadlift workout are that it changes your body posture, increases overall strength and makes you confident from within.
Deadlift workouts elevate your strength and improve stability, especially in women who are new to weightlifting. If you have a bad posture, deadlifts can help retain your normal body posture. It strengthens your back, core muscles and your legs, which make you walk upright and sit with straight shoulders.
Practising deadlifts aids in losing weight as well. The heavyweights will help in increasing your lean muscle mass, which in turn raises your metabolic rate, making your body efficient in burning more calories.
In a single lift, the deadlift targets multiple muscle groups. It develops strength in the glutes, upper front legs, lower back, hamstrings, middle and upper back, abs, and the muscles from your jaw to your shoulder.
Note: Deadlifts are a challenging exercise to learn. Work with a gym professional so that you can master the correct technique. Once you have learnt, you can practice deadlifts daily as a part of exercise regime. Also, consult a doctor before starting this exercise.
Watch the video here:
