Do you know the timing of your meal has an impact on your weight? Many studies have shown that when you eat your meal, it can impact your weight and overall health. So, here we will be discussing about the best eating schedule to lose weight.

According to the American Heart Association, the timing of your meals may impact your risk for heart disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Most weight loss diets are designed to promote weight loss and create a balance between caloric intake and energy expenditure. But, research suggests that meal timing may also contribute to the success of your weight loss efforts.

What Is The Best Eating Schedule To Lose Weight

The human body is a part of your natural biorhythm - your body's daily cycle. It works in this way as every 3 to 5 hours, it's time to eat again to replenish calories and refuel your system. Eating meals daily at the same time can help maintain a healthy weight and ward off unwanted weight gain.

Some studies have found that people who consume consistent meals both at lunch and dinner had better cholesterol and insulin levels. They are also less likely to be obese, as eating meals at irregular timings could lead to obesity, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

It could also throw off your circadian rhythms. The lack of synchronisation may alter how you metabolize food and store fat. These metabolic processes include digestion, appetite, cholesterol, glucose metabolism and the metabolism of fat.

Every person's metabolic processes follow a pattern that repeats every 24 hours and if this process is disrupted, you put yourself at a risk for weight gain and other health issues.

When Should You Eat Lunch To Lose Weight?

A study found that people eating their largest meal of the day, i.e., lunch before 3 PM lost more weight than those eating their largest meal post 3 PM. Another study looked at restricting your caloric intake between the hours of 8 AM and 2 PM. Eating earlier in the day will give you a higher metabolic flexibility, which can help in losing weight.

Metabolic flexibility is the ability to switch between carbohydrate-burning mode and fat-burning mode. The higher the metabolic flexibility, the more it helps in burning fat.

People who eat dinner late at night, the body desires more fuel and therefore hunger cravings start at midnight. The hunger hormone ghrelin increases at times when you typically eat. Ghrelin levels increase at normal times for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but decrease after mealtime.

Calories Chart For Weight Loss

Consuming more food at breakfast and eating less later in the day can have potential health benefits and promote weight loss. The human body is programmed to burn more calories or energy early in the day. The metabolism occurs in the first part of the day better than on the later part of the day. Eating a large breakfast provides your bodies the fuel they need for the hours in which you are most active.

A small lunch keeps you energized throughout the afternoon. You become less active after eating in the evening and not burning as many calories as you do throughout the day. Reorienting your caloric intake during your breakfast and lunch will be effective in losing weight.

What To Eat For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner To Lose Weight Fast?

For breakfast, eggs would make a good breakfast choice and will keep your tummy full for longer period of time. You can have two-egg omelette with ½ a cup of spinach served with whole wheat toast. You could also have low-fat yogurt after your breakfast.

If you don't have that much time in hand, have a muffin with 2 tablespoons of peanut butter and a large banana.

Having a good and hearty lunch might help you get through the afternoon. The best weight loss lunch would be chicken breast, lettuce, sliced tomato, 2 cups of vegetable soup, and a small apple.

If you are a vegetarian, bean salad with 1 cup of cooked and mixed vegetables such as carrots, broccoli and cauliflower can be had.

Stock your refrigerator with healthy foods, if you want to lose weight easily at dinnertime. A good weight loss dinner would be chicken stir fry sautéed with mixed vegetables, such as red peppers, cabbage, etc., and served with brown rice. You can also opt for a baked potato and a mixed green salad with almonds.



