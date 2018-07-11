What Is Kate Middleton's Weight Loss Diet?

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, follows a particular diet and her eating habits change from time to time. In this article, we will be writing about Kate Middleton's weight loss diet.

Kate Middleton has bounced back to health after giving birth to her third child Louis Arthur Charles. She maintains her gruelling workout plan and strict diet.

The Duchess is a very disciplined eater who favours healthy food over junk. Let's have a sneak peek into her diet plan.

The Kate Middleton Wedding Diet

At her big royal wedding, Kate wanted to look slim and trim in her gorgeous gown. So, she opted for the Dukan diet until the big day arrived.

The Dukan diet is a high-potein, low-carb diet. This diet involves four stages which include attack, cruise, consolidation and stabilization. In the attack stage, one needs to have only protein foods and no fruits and vegetables for four to six days.

In the cruise stage, one is allowed to eat vegetables on some days. In the consolidation stage, you can have fruits, carbohydrates and cheese.

How long are the phases of second and third stage depends on how much weight you want to lose. The stabilization stage means repeating the attack stage again once a week.

The Kate Middleton Pregnancy Diet

While Kate was first pregnant, she suffered from extreme food aversion and morning sickness. During her third pregnancy, she also suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum ( it is a term for severe vomiting, weight loss, nausea and electrolyte disturbance during pregnancy).

To get back to her proper health, she often would have heart-healthy foods like berries, oatmeal and avocados. Eating these foods made her put on some weight. To combat her morning sickness she had ginger and studies have shown that ginger is an effective spice to fight nausea during pregnancy.

Kate Middleton's Diet For Gorgeous Skin

As she lost weight after her pregnancy, she wanted to reap more health benefits from her diet. So, Kate's diet plan was to eat only raw foods at least once a week to keep her skin looking clear and healthy. These foods included ceviche (Latin American dish) or raw fish that is marinated in lime juice or lemon and spices, watermelon salads, goji berries, gazpacho and tabbouleh. These raw foods had higher levels of vitamins and minerals than cooked foods.

Kate Middleton's Weight Loss Diet Plan

Want to know what Kate Middleton eats on a regular basis? Here is the following diet plan:

Other than her healthy eating choices of raw vegetables and fruits, lean sources of protein, she loves eating vegetable curries.

For her morning smoothie, the Duchess enjoys mixing spirulina powder in kale, spinach, lettuce, cilantro and blueberry juice. She adds spirulina because it is a chock-full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and proteins which boost the immune system, protect against allergic reactions and fight off infections.

She dislikes having almond milk.

Kate Middleton mostly focuses on decreasing carbohydrates and increasing lean protein, fruits, vegetables and whole wheat.

The Duchess's former fitness and wellness expert Louis Parker advises that consistency and dedication is the key to a healthy lifestyle. She recommends consuming three meals, two snacks a day.

Breakfast should include muesli with oat bran topped with bananas and blueberries. Before lunch, snacking on oat cakes with peanut butter. For lunch, grilled chicken with green beans and lentil salad. For a mid-afternoon snack it would be a smoothie or hummus on crackers. And for dinner, steak with vegetables with a dash of ginger, garlic herbs or lemon.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: How To Get A Sculpted Back Like Hina Khan