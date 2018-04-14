These Are The 10 Best Breakfast Ideas For Weight Loss

Breakfast does not only help in weight loss but also keeps you energetic throughout the day. The simple trick of eating breakfast every day is that a big part of excess fat is shed off from your body. Here, you will come to know what to eat for breakfast for losing weight.

Nearly half percentage of the people skip breakfast daily, because they think they are cutting calories. But, by mid-morning and lunch, you feel very hungry and end up eating excess amount of food. Breakfast skippers replace calories during the day with mindless nibbling and binge-eating at lunch and dinner.

The benefits of breakfast are innumerable. Eating breakfast should be a daily habit and almost 78 percent of the people reportedly eat breakfast every day and almost 90 percent skip their breakfast.

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, it's best to make wise food choices, like including more of fruits, vegetables and whole grains into your diet.

Here are a few breakfast ideas for weight loss.

1. Raspberries & Chia Seeds Pudding

A cup of raspberries contains 8 grams of fibre. Recent research in the Journal of Nutrition suggests eating more fibre as a way to prevent weight gain and promote weight loss. The researchers also found that boosting fibre by 8 grams for every 1000 calories resulted in about 4½ pounds of weight loss. Raspberries are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. They have a high concentration of ellagic acid, a phenolic compound that prevents cancer, thereby stopping the growth of cancer cells.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal can help in weight loss in two ways. Firstly, it is packed with fibre and it keeps you feeling fuller for longer period of time. Secondly, eating breakfast that comprises of oatmeal helps in burning extra fat from the body, especially the deep visceral fat in the abdomen. It helps in regulating the blood sugar levels and prevents the insulin from spiking up.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the best foods for weight loss. The protein content in yogurt may give you an extra edge if you are looking to get leaner. Yogurt provides all the benefits of dairy without the added fat or calories. It contains more calcium and protein per serving than other dairy products because of the way it is made. Yogurt has been studied as a calcium-rich food that helps burn fat and promotes weight loss.

4. Eggs

Eggs are among the most healthiest weight loss foods that you could eat. They are rich in high-quality protein, healthy fats and many essential vitamins and minerals. Eggs also have a few unique properties that make them weight loss-friendly foods. 1 large egg contains only about 78 calories, yet it is very high in nutrients. Egg yolks are especially nutritious, so make them a part of your breakfast daily.

5. Black Beans

Black beans are packed with soluble fibre, a powerful belly fat fighter. Beans will not only fill up your stomach but also will also help slim you down. Researchers found that for every 10 grams increase in soluble fibre consumed daily, it helps in faster weight loss. To eat black beans for breakfast, make an omelette filled with black beans or make a salsa.

6. Peanut Butter

While processed peanut butter is filled with sugar, salt and peanut oil. It is better to buy organic peanut butter. Peanut butter is packed with monounsaturated fats and genistein, a compound that down regulates fat genes. Have peanut butter by mixing it in your morning smoothie. Add bananas and almond milk to it. This healthy drink has a perfect balance of healthy fats, carbohydrates and protein.

7. Almond Butter

Studies have shown that people who consume nuts less are less likely to become overweight than those who eat them. Because nuts keep your stomach full for a longer period of time because of their fibre goodness. Almond butter is high in protein, antioxidants, fibre and monounsaturated fats. To reap the benefits of almond butter, eat them at breakfast by spreading it on a whole-grain toast.

8. Salmon

Salmon contains healthy doses of protein and omega-3 fatty acids that keep you satiated and energized all morning long. Have smoked salmon with avocado on wholegrain toast, which will be a great breakfast food to start the day with. Salmon is your lean protein source, which will not only help you lose weight, but also help prevent the insulin resistance that can lead to type 2 diabetes.

9. Chicken Breast

Start having chicken breast for breakfast, as it helps in weight loss. The perfect combination of nutrients in chicken breast keeps you feeling full and energized for longer hours. The main reason chicken breast is sometimes recommended for weight loss is due to its protein content. Each 3-ounce serving of chicken breast provides 25 grams of protein. Breakfast meals that contain at least 25 grams of protein may help people increase their satiety levels, so they don't eat as much later on in the day.

10. Berries

Berries are one the best fruits for breakfast because they are not only rich in heart-healthy antioxidants but also provide a generous amount of satiating fibre and vitamin C and vitamin K. They are also packed with polyphenols, naturally occurring chemicals that aid weight loss and stop fat from forming. Add them to cereal, oatmeal, weight loss shakes, etc.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: How To Increase Breast Size Naturally At Home