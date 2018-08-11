What Are The Pros And Cons Of Working Out Twice A Day?

There is a saying 'less is more' which means that there is value in simplicity and that more can be accomplished with less. Though this phrase stands valid for diet, can this be applied to your fitness regimen? So the question is whether working out twice a day good for you.

Doing some form of physical activity every day is good when you are trying to manage your weight. But, repeating the same workout mode, intensity or duration daily will not work.

Twice a day workouts are usually for high-level athletes who are training for a specific sport or competition. But, in the case of an average person, a single workout is enough. However, this doesn't mean that you can't do it all.

You can reap the benefits of working out twice a day as long as you know how to implement the right schedule.

What Is Two-A-Day Workout?

It means training the whole body in both sessions. In the morning, focusing on moves for the bigger muscles and in the afternoon or early evening doing more isolation exercises for smaller areas like the arms, calves and neck.

What Are The Benefits Of Working Out Twice A Day?

One of the benefits is that you are logging more activity than if you were only exercising once. A 2017 study published in the International Journal of Obesity shows that a sedentary lifestyle is a risk factor for increased waist circumference and coronary heart disease. This will improve your daily activity.

Another benefit is that training twice a day can trigger accelerated muscle growth and make you gain strength. Also training twice a day will allow you to increase protein synthesis, metabolic capacity and anabolic output. This will help improve your overall performance.

Cons Of Working Out Twice A Day

Apart from the benefits of working out twice, the drawbacks are that increased training can put you at a greater risk for overtraining as there is physical stress on your neuromuscular system. This would increase the likelihood of injury, suppressing your immune system, disrupting sleep patterns and many other symptoms.

Another major con is the effect of extra calories on your metabolism. So, the more you workout, the more you tend to eat due to your faster metabolism. If you are not carefully watching your calorie intake, your body will trick you into eating more to replace those extra calories burned during a workout. So, if you are working out twice a day, keep a close watch on your food intake.

The other major drawback is your perception of working out twice will give you the feeling that you can afford to cheat more in your diet.

How To Exercise Twice A Day The Right Way?

Twice a day workout can surely boost you to get back on track. However, if you really want to stay fit, this is how you should work out the smart way.

1. There should be a minimum of six hours of gap between moderate-intensity workouts. If you are aiming for higher-intensity workouts, allow more time space between two sessions. For example, if you are working out at 8 am, you shouldn't start your next workout until 2 pm.

2. Do longer and strenuous workouts early in the day and less-demanding and shorter workouts later in the day.

3. Start your exercise slowly and then gradually increase by doing more workouts.

4. Sleep is critical for performance, so take naps in your day to facilitate rest and recovery of the muscles.

5. To prepare your body for the second session, prioritize nutrition and hydration between workouts.

6. Increase the intake of nutrients and calories on rest days to facilitate recovery. Consider doing meditation on your rest days.

7. You can mix up different workouts each day to accomplish multiple goals. For instance, heavy training followed by a recovery workout, the next day, strength training and cardio and then doing split sessions the other day and so on.