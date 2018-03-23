Ways To Control Your Diet If You Are Suffering With Obesity

Obesity is a condition where the body accumulates excess fat, which has negative effects on health. The common causes of obesity are due to certain factors like overeating, genetic factors and psychological factors. In this article, we will be discussing about diet control tips that could help prevent obesity.

It is really important to control obesity, which leads to diabetes and heart diseases in the long run. Childhood obesity is another type of obesity that affects millions of children worldwide.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in the year 2014, 1.9 billion adults worldwide were overweight and of these, 600 million were obese.

Not only adults, in the year 2013, 42 million children under the age of 5 were also noted as being obese or overweight.

So, read on to know how diet control can help you prevent being obese.

How Do You Know You Are Obese?

Obesity or being overweight is when the BMI (Body Mass Index) is greater than or equal to 25. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines BMI as a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of his height in meters.

Eating The Right Kind Of Foods Is Important

Calories do matter for losing weight and choosing the foods low in calories makes it easier to keep your calories in check. Healthy eating is the key towards maintaining a healthy weight.

What To Eat If You Are Obese

It is preferred to consume complex carbohydrates and low glycaemic index foods. It is better to choose minimally processed whole foods which are given below:

Whole grains like steel-cut oats, brown rice and quinoa.

Vegetables of all kinds, excluding potatoes.

Fruits and not fruit juices.

Nuts, beans, seeds and other sources of protein-based foods like fish and poultry.

Plant oils like vegetable oil and olive oil.

The below foods and drinks should not be consumed, as they are loaded with calories.

Limit sugar-sweetened beverages like fruit drinks, sports drinks and soda.

Refined grains like white bread, white pasta and white rice should be avoided.

Baked or fried potatoes.

Fruit juices.

Red meat like beef, pork or lamb.

Processed meats like salami, ham, sausage and bacon.

Fast foods.

How Much Should You Eat If You Are Obese

If you are suffering with obesity, the age, gender, body size and level of physical activity dictate on how many calories you need per day to lose weight.

Most often, it becomes hard to track the amount of calories you take each day. So, adopt healthy habits that will help you to avoid overeating. Skip high-calorie foods, low-nutrient foods that will make you obese or overweight.

How To Avoid Overeating When You Are Obese

Eat breakfast without skipping it. Skipping breakfast will increase your hunger mid-day, which lets you to overeat.

Choose small portions of food and eat slowly. Chewing slowly will stop you from overeating.

Eat home-cooked food instead of dining outside daily or ordering food.

