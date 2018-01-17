Top 11 Indian Homemade Protein Shakes For Weight Loss

Are you simply tired of experimenting with the costly protein powder for weight loss? If yes, then you should know that protein powder is not the only option to lose weight.

There are other good-quality protein foods that you can add in your diet to lose weight the healthy way.

Apart from protein powder, one of the most important options for weight loss is protein shakes. They are a convenient way to add protein to your diet. Protein shakes fulfil the exact requirement of calories and nutrients.

Protein shakes are a perfect meal replacement option for those looking forward to shedding some pounds in a healthy manner. These shakes can keep you full until the next meal and can prevent you from eating junk food to satisfy your hunger pangs.

These protein shakes will not burn a hole in your pocket and you will reap the benefits from them too. Read on to know more about these Indian homemade protein shakes for weight loss that you can try at home with simple kitchen ingredients.

1. Almond Coconut Protein Shake

Almonds are a great source of protein, with 20 almonds comprising about 5 grams of protein. Almond milk will provide you with an extra dose of protein and coconut has electrolytes that will keep your body hydrated.

Soak the nuts and shredded coconut overnight. Discard the water.

Add almonds, coconut to a blender and add milk to blend it into a thick, smooth shake.

Add cinnamon powder and honey to make it tasty.

2. Chocolate And Banana Protein Shake Chocolate and bananas make for a wonderful combination. Not only do they make a healthy protein shake but they also add a great taste too. Chocolates and banana will provide you with a loadful of vitamins and minerals. Add 1 cup of banana chunks and 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder in a blender.

Add milk or yogurt to it to make it into a smooth drink.

Add ½ a teaspoon of cinnamon powder for taste. 3. Berry Protein Shake Berries are a good source of powerful antioxidants and they are also a great source of fibre that helps you to lose weight. Using a variety of berries will give you that extra punch of energy. Add 7-10 berries of your choice, ½ a cup of whipped cottage cheese, ¼th cup of water and some honey in a blender.

Blend it and add some extra honey if you like. 4. Peanut Butter Protein Shake Peanut butter is a rich source of protein and this can be a great post-workout shake to opt for. This homemade protein shake is creamy, nutty and delicious for your taste buds. Blend together 1 cup of yogurt, ½ a cup almond milk, and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter.

You can add bananas if you want and serve it chilled. 5. Vegan Protein Shake Those who are allergic to dairy products and are lactose intolerant, but are looking for a high protein shake for weight loss, can opt for this. This vegan protein shake is the perfect shake for you. Blend 1 cup of almonds or cashew nuts, 1 banana, 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence for flavour.

Blend all the ingredients together and serve it chilled. 6. Banana Strawberry Chia Seeds Protein Shake Chia seeds are rich sources of protein, while bananas are full of potassium. This combination will make a super-energy protein shake after an intense workout session. Add chia seeds, 1 banana, strawberries, milk and honey into a blender.

Add a handful of crushed ice (optional) and enjoy this thick protein shake. 7. Mango Banana Shake Mangoes are full of potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C; and mixing these with bananas will make it a rich protein shake. Choose ripe mangoes that are not very sweet. Blend mangoes, banana, peanut butter and milk into a blender to make it into a smooth shake.

Add crushed ice and relish it immediately. 8. Blueberry Almond Butter Banana Shake Blueberry is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, which when added to almond and yogurt will transform into a rich protein shake. In a blender, add blueberries, banana, almond butter and yogurt. Serve with ice cubes. 9. Oatmeal Apple Protein Shake The phytonutrients in apple will keep your blood sugar levels steady and in control. Pairing apples with oatmeal will provide you fibre and keep you feeling full for a longer period of time. Blend oatmeal, milk, apple, and honey in a blender.

Refrigerate it to enjoy this thick homemade protein shake. 10. Avocado And Banana Protein Shake Avocado is filled with heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids and fibre that aid in weight loss. You can add bananas and honey to make it tasty. Add bananas, avocado and milk in a blender.

Blend well until it is smooth and creamy and enjoy it chilled. 11. Raw Egg Protein Shake If you want to build your muscles along with losing weight, try this homemade protein shake with raw eggs. Mix 1 raw egg, milk, banana, honey and cinnamon powder in a blender.

Serve it chilled.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: Top 12 Health Benefits Of Raw Honey You Didn't Know