Top 10 Stability Ball Workouts And Exercises

Stability balls routine is a fun way to gainstrength and improve your blood glucose. The secret to getting morephysical activity in your daily routine is finding workouts and exercises thatyou enjoy doing and the ones that fit your lifestyle.

Top 10 Stability Ball Exercises Worth Trying:

1. Bouncing On the Ball

Sit tall on the ball in a relaxed position. Placefeet hip-width apart, knees aligned over ankles. Press your feet firmly onthe ground, as you lift your body slightly, and then return to thestarting position, in a bouncing motion. Start slowly, and as you feel morecomfortable, quicken your pace. Try this as a fun warm-up routine.

2. Seated Push-Away

Sit tall on the ball in a relaxed position. Placefeet hip-width apart.Press down through the heels, as you straighten both legs, rolling the ball backward; then press down on the heels, as youbend the knees and pull yourself back to the starting position. Startslowly, and as you get used to the motion, quicken the pace.

3. Half Squat

Place the ball against a wall. Sit withyourshoulders relaxed over hips, arms extended in frontat shoulder height.Keep your feet hip-width apart and knees aligned over the ankles.Press your heels into the ground and lift yourself off the ball, but don'tstand all the way up. Slowly sit back down and repeat.

4. Side Leg Raise

Lie on your left side with the ball under your leftarmpit, left knee bent and on the ground with your hips alignedvertically. Press your left hip into the ball as you raise your right leg to thehip height, keeping it straight. Using controlled movements, lower theright leg down. Complete 8 to 10 reps and repeat on the other side.

5. Side-to-Side Push

Sit tall on top of the ball in a relaxed position with the feet wider.Keeping your butt on the ball, press through theright heel, as you straighten the right leg and roll the ball to theleft. Next, press through the left heel as you straighten the left legand roll the ball to the right. Keep alternating from left to right.

6. Squat With A Ball

Place an exercise ball between the wall and thecurve of your lower back.Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend yourknees and lower 5 to 10 inches, keeping your shoulders leveled and yourhips square. Hold this position for 3 seconds and then stand back up. Startwith 5 squats and work up to 12.

7. Balance Push-ups

Lie face down on the ball with hands touching the ground and the front part of the legs resting on the ball. Now, the upperpart of the body is in a flat push-up position. Lower the front partof the body towards the ground until the upper arms are parallel to theground. Return to the push-up position and continue for 8 to 10 times.

8. Knee Tucks Workout

Start in the push-up position with toes resting onthe ball and arms kept straight, with hands on the ground underthe shoulders. Bring the knees towards the chest until the knees are directly underthe hips. Extend knees back to the push-up position and repeat for 10to 15 kick-butt push-ups.

9. Abs Workout

Lie face up on the floor, holding a stability ball overhead with both hands, your legs kept together and extend straight on the floor. Grab the

ball overhead with both hands. In one smooth motion, lift the arms and legs in the air, transferring the ball from the hands to the feet (in between the ankles). Lower the arms and legs with the ball between them to the ground. Start with 5 and continue up to 10.

10. Use For Everyday Activities

Once you get comfortable with the ball, try incorporating it into your everyday activities, such as sitting on it while you are at the computer, or reading a book.

This fun and easy stability ball workout is an inexpensive and convenient way to target your core, increase your heart rate, and tone your body while building strength and balance and boosting energy.