9 Myths About Metabolism Is Disrupting Your Weight Loss Goal

What is metabolism? Metabolism is a complex biochemical process by which your body converts the foods you eat and drink into energy. During this process, calories in the food and drinks are combined with oxygen to release the energy your body needs to function. In this article, we will be discussing the myths around metabolism.

An individual's metabolism is based on their age, your body size and composition, and sex. The more efficiently the metabolism converts calories into energy, the less fat gets stored.

If you are struggling to lose weight, you might get your metabolism wrong. Once you get to know these common myths about metabolism, you will be able to get your weight loss back on track.

To help clear your confusion, we uncovered the truth behind the common metabolism myths.

1. Myth: Skinnier People Have High Metabolism

Some people who are thin eat whatever they feel like without gaining weight. It is believed that they have a faster metabolism. But, this doesn't hold true, because metabolism has quite a bit to do with body size. Skinny people have slower resting metabolism and very less of them is burned while resting.

On the other hand, larger individuals have a higher metabolism compared to thinner people. Your muscles have a huge effect on the amount of overall calories which is burned throughout the day. A person having a larger amount of muscles will generally have the faster metabolism.

2. Myth: Skipping A Meal Slows Down Metabolism

Certain people may benefit from consuming multiple meals throughout the day and the quality and quantity of the food that they consume. Whether you eat 2,000 calories of rice in one sitting or spread it evenly throughout the day, it has the same effect.

Quality and quantity of foods have much more effect on metabolism than how often you eat foods.

3. Myth: Eating Late At Night Will Turn The Foods Into Fat

It is advised not to eat late at night and complete your dinner by 9 p.m. Many other factors like various hormones, food content, food quality and energy expenditure influence how your bodies store fuel. Instead of focusing at what time are you eating, pay more attention on what and how much you are eating.

If your food consists the right type of calories, eating later at night should not affect your weight loss diet.

4. Myth: Metabolism is about burning calories And Breaking Things Down

There are two main components of metabolism like catabolism i.e. the breaking down of chemical bonds to release energy in the form of calories. Anabolism is another component which includes the storage of energy in the form of chemical bonds for later use, including fats and carbohydrates. A proper functioning of metabolism is a perfect balance of both the functions.

5. Myth: You Have No Control Over Your Metabolism

If you are gaining weight tremendously, it is easy to place the blame on your metabolism. As body composition plays a role on how quickly someone's body burns calories. Simply making few diet and exercise modifications like sleeping more, drinking water, drinking coffee, eating enough protein can make a big difference in how fast someone burns calories at rest.

6. Myth: Coffee With Coconut Oil Stokes Metabolism

It is a belief that drinking coffee with a teaspoon of coconut oil isn't a good way to start your day or stoke metabolism. In order, to have a healthy balance of hormones throughout the monthly cycle, women need to start their day with a blood sugar stabilizing meal with vegetables, healthy fats and protein.

7. Myth: A Detox Cleanse Helps In Metabolism

Detox diets don't work because your metabolism is determined by your body composition. The more the muscles, the more calories you burn throughout the day. When on a weight loss diet, your body is breaking down its muscle mass and when you resume eating normally, your metabolism becomes slow, because you have less muscles.

8. Myth: Dieting Changes Your Metabolism Forever

When you achieve your weight loss goal, your metabolism will decrease and it takes fewer calories to sustain itself. This might not be good so, following a sensible weight loss diet plan and exercising will help in decreasing your metabolism.

9. Myth: Superfoods Boost metabolism

Superfoods doesn't boost your metabolism in any way. Eating too much of any food, could mean excess calories that end up being stored as fat. For a successful weight management, the perfect balance of carbohydrates and protein at every meal and doing moderate exercise is what helps.

