The 9 Diet And Fitness Mistakes You Might Be Making

Ever thought if you're committing diet and fitness mistakes? Some fitness habits that people indulge in are terrible, like eating a pizza every night, never exercising, and so on. If you want to lose weight and keep yourself fit, you need to be patient, because it will not give you overnight results.

Some people swear off carbohydrates, while others commit to fast by having juices. These bad habits can affect you largely by the time you reach 40. Also smoking, drinking, eating too many processed foods, getting too little sleep are some of the habits that you need to change.

Even if you think that you're on the right track to wellness, you may be surprised to hear that some of your seemingly smart choices could actually harm your body.

Some people make blunders that often keep them away from reaching their diet and fitness goals.

So, here are some of the diet and fitness mistakes that you might be making.

1. Avoiding Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are vital sources of energy and nutrients. They are found in fruits, vegetables, pasta, bread and dairy products. Your body uses these foods to make glucose, which is your body's main source of energy. Glucose is a type of sugar that can be used right away for energy or stored for use later.

It is a myth that carbohydrates lead to weight gain, it doesn't lead to weight gain if had in moderation though.

2. Choosing Low Fat Over Full Fat

Light salad dressing, low-fat ice cream, light cheese are common staple foods in your kitchen. You might think that these foods help in weight loss, but these may not provide you with the best strategy for dropping an inch of your waist size. It is better that you enjoy your favourite foods in moderation and eat mindfully. Substituting a low-fat version of your favourite food may leave you less than satisfied and you may end up eating more.

3. Mindless And Distracted Eating

Portion control is the key towards losing weight effectively. If you are eating your meals on the go or at your desk or at home in front of the television, you should ensure that you have the right portion size. More often, people managing their diets also have busy schedules and it's no wonder you end up overeating unhealthy foods.

4. Drinking Juice Daily

If you are drinking juices or smoothies daily, you could add on calories. Instead, eat whole fruits and skip the juices, as whole fruits are packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals that will fill you up. Like energy drinks, fruit juices should be a treat and not a regular staple in your diet.

5. Not Making Time For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it fuels your body, increases your metabolism and fuels your brain for the day. Breakfast needs to be easy and healthy if you have busy mornings. You can prepare the breakfast a night before, for example, a bowl of oatmeal. You can grab them up in the morning.

6. Swearing Off Entire Food Groups

If you are cutting off the entire food groups from your diet, you are making a diet mistake. No carbohydrates, no red meat, no dairy products in your diet might provide your body with little or no nutrients. This can deprive your body of essential vitamins and minerals it yearns for.

7. You Don't Drink Water During Workouts

This is a fitness mistake that people often make. If your workouts tend to be sweaty like cycling, running or high-intensity training, then your body needs to be hydrated. Drinking water during workouts helps you to maintain your energy and stamina. As water aids in the flow of electrolytes and helps keep your body temperature from dropping too low or going too high.

8. You Go For A Post-Workout Smoothie

If you are having a post-workout smoothie regularly, it might be another fitness mistake. You might end up having too many calories and sugar and you might add frozen fruits to make your smoothies tasty. But these actually lead to weight gain. Limit your smoothies intake particularly after strenuous workouts.

9. You Grab Fast Food At Night

You might be bored of eating grilled chicken or fish, brown rice and vegetables at night. And this may cause you to eat fast foods at night. However, if you start adding a variety of foods in your diet, it will not only keep things interesting, it will also help you cover off your nutritional needs.

